There’s been a shake-up in the race for county executive race in Montgomery County, Maryland, as Tom Hucker withdraws his name from the running. Hucker, a county council member, told WTOP he’s will run for the at large seat instead after being encouraged to continue with the council by constituents. He made his decision just before Friday’s filing deadline for candidates in the upcoming Maryland primary on July 19.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO