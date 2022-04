The season's celestial spectacle is just days away as the Pink Moon is set to rise in the eastern sky on April 16, also aligning with the Paschal Moon this year. While the Pink Moon's name derives from a seasonal flower with the same pastel hue — known for blooming during the early days of April — the annual Paschal moon is noted as the first full moon of spring, which started with the spring equinox on March 22.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO