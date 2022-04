Once he steps across half court, Jaheim Ball is within his shooting range. A 5-foot-10 senior guard, Ball averaged 14.3 points per game for a Lawrence County team that finished 18-10 this season. He also averaged 4.1 assist and 3.3 rebounds per game for coach Pat Bridges. Ball can pull up from the logo, but he’s also a gifted passer that ran the offense as a point guard.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO