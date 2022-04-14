ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Large structure fire near Rapid City

By Marissa Lute
KELOLAND TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in the Rapid City area responded to a large structure fire near Merritt Road Thursday afternoon. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is just inside the Meade County line. Sturgis Road is...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Rapid City missing woman located, safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman has been located safely. Herman was reported missing to the police on Sunday, April 3 after last being seen on Tuesday, March 15.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Construction workers ‘blown away’ by wind conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s what everyone is talking about tonight… the wind. It’s affecting everything from visibility on the road to people trying to work outside. Windy conditions are making everyone want to stay inside. But that’s not always an option. Construction crews still...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
State
South Dakota State
Pennington County, SD
Government
County
Pennington County, SD
Rapid City, SD
Government
WCIA

Springfield Fire responds to structure fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were called Monday evening to battle a structure fire. The fire happened in the 2500 block of Empowerment Road. The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union said via Facebook that the person who called 911 reported a dryer had caught fire inside a three-story building. Firefighters found smoke coming […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KELOLAND TV

Boever autopsy found high level of anti-anxiety medication

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Toxicology tests after a deadly wreck two years ago in Hyde County didn’t find alcohol in the victim, pedestrian Joe Boever, or in the driver, state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. That’s according to separate reports recently released as part of the official investigation file...
HYDE COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#West Side#Building Products#Keloland News
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Channel Nebraska

Winds cause semi-tractor and trailer loaded with cattle to rollover

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota

EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man was arrested near Edgeley early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping, authorities said. Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota. The incident was reported around 10:30 Friday night.
EDGELEY, ND
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota man charged for selling fentanyl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warns of mass overdoses involving fentanyl, another South Dakota man is charged with selling the drug. The case against Jeremy James Simon dates back to September. Court papers say that’s when he sold the drug to someone, and...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
OutThere Colorado

19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
Bring Me The News

North Dakota forecast: 2 feet of snow, 50 mph winds

Travel plans in North Dakota Tuesday through Friday? Ya' might wanna' go ahead and cancel those because there is going to be a raging blizzard of historic proportions. We'll just set this little snowfall map here and let you digest it. "Snowfall amounts could exceed 24 [inches] in some places,...
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy