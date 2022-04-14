2022 NFL draft: Nick Cross scouting report

A speedy blur of a football player, Maryland safety Nick Cross will look to bring his versatile skill set and playmaking ability to the next level as one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Terrapins’ talented back-end defender:

Vitals

Height: 6-1

Weight: 215

Class: Junior

40 time: 4.34

Strengths

A speedy enforcer roaming the defensive backfield, Cross is excellent when it comes to punishing players who dare to possess a football around him. During his time at Maryland, he nabbed six interceptions and broke up 13 passes, adding three sacks during his best season last year.

As a pass defender, Cross has excellent sideline-to-sideline ability that allows him to fly from the middle of the field to the outside hash, and close in on balls with too much air. He can make a play on the ball, or just rock the intended receiver after the catch. He’s able to match up with tight ends going down the seam, giving enough cushion to read the quarterback and closing quickly with excellent makeup speed.

He also has the strength and physicality to man up with those same tight ends, sticking to their hips and making plays on the ball. He should excel as a tight end cover specialist in the NFL, taking away some of the league’s best pass-catchers at the position.

Cross is excellent in run defense, recognizing the play and using his 4.3 speed to ditch his position and scream into the backfield to lay the wood. At times, he was late in that recognition, but his speed made it less of an issue, as he was able to cover a lot of ground quickly. He’s a good tackler in space, aiming for the ball carriers’ thighs and wrapping them down.

Weaknesses

Cross does have some tightness in his hips, and his boxy frame makes it difficult for him to quickly flip his hips and go with speedier receivers. He would be a liability if asked to man up with those kinds of players, instead of playing his typical “closing range” type of play. He may be better suited in the box if he adds on some extra pounds.

His instincts are a bit lacking at times, as he was consistently late to react to both the run and pass. His speed ultimately mitigated the issue, but it will become more broad if he’s asked to play on the back end in the NFL. Coaches will need to work with him in the film room to make sure he understands what’s happening in front of him.

Projection

Cross has plenty of valuable traits in his speed, body type, and willingness to lay the lumber. He’ll be excellent at the next level when covering tight ends and closing routes off over the middle of the field. He’s a versatile defender who can be moved around, and teams will value his physicality and athleticism against both the run and pass. He should come off the board sometime on Day 2.