ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Petito family to get jury trial against Brian Laundrie’s parents

By Shirenna
850wftl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of Gabby Petito has secured a trial by jury in their lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents. A preliminary hearing has been set for sometime in May, but the civil jury trial scheduled to begin Aug. 14, 2023. Petito’s family is suing the Laundrie’s for withholding information...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 2

Related
TODAY.com

Sherri Papini admits to faking 2016 kidnapping in plea deal

Sherri Papini, who claimed she was kidnapped in 2016, has now admitted it was all a hoax and agreed to a plea deal which includes counts of lying to a federal officer and mail fraud. Papini faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.April 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundries
CBS News

How a sudden cremation helped set off an international murder investigation

A Pittsburgh dentist is in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of murdering his wife on a 2016 African safari vacation. Larry and Bianca Rudolph, skilled big game hunters, traveled to a favorite location - Kafue National Park in Zambia. No one would have imagined Bianca would never make it home, or that journey would end years later with allegations of coverups, infidelity, fraud and murder.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

Pam Hupp detective blasts Renée Zellweger’s ‘despicable’ portrayal of infamous case: ‘This isn’t a joke’

The first detective to interview the husband of murdered terminal cancer patient Betsy Faria has called the new star-studded show about Pamela Hupp, the woman now charged with the killing, “despicable”.Renée Zellweger stars in the NBC programme The Thing About Pam, detailing the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, a Missouri mother of two. The six-episode series dwells on farcical elements of the case, the investigation and the victim’s friend, Hupp, currently serving a life sentence in prison for a separate murder.Betsy Faria, a coworker of Hupp’s, was dying of cancer when she was stabbed dozens of times in her own...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Father shoots intruder who broke into his 2-year-old’s bedroom

A Tennessee father shot an alleged intruder multiple times after the suspect broke into his two-year-old son’s bedroom on Tuesday. According to WKRN, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on 3501 Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage around 7:50 a.m. on April 12. Officials said the...
TENNESSEE STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Entire panel of jurors released when 8 distraught people balk at deciding fate of confessed Parkland killer

A judge dismissed an entire panel of 60 jurors Monday afternoon after too many became visibly upset at the prospect of deciding the fate of the Parkland mass shooter. The emotional moment was the most challenging part of a day that otherwise went smoothly, but it served as a reminder of the passionate currents running through the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who is facing the death ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy