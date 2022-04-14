Petito family to get jury trial against Brian Laundrie’s parents
The family of Gabby Petito has secured a trial by jury in their lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents. A preliminary hearing has been set for sometime in May, but the civil jury trial scheduled to begin Aug. 14, 2023. Petito’s family is suing the Laundrie’s for withholding information...
Sherri Papini, who claimed she was kidnapped in 2016, has now admitted it was all a hoax and agreed to a plea deal which includes counts of lying to a federal officer and mail fraud. Papini faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.April 13, 2022.
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
A serial rapist entered guilty pleas to multiple counts of rape and murder in a Texas courtroom on Friday. Reginald Kimbro, 28, agreed to a plea deal at the last second that spared him from going to trial, according to court records. The plea deal also potentially spared his life by taking the death penalty off the table.
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
Seven North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing courts-martial on conspiracy and other charges. Officials have said the charges are unrelated to the death of Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez. Eight soldiers assigned to the 37th...
A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
Two people will spend the rest of their life behind bars for plotting to kill a California executive chef as he slept in his bed in an effort to cash in on $800,000 in life insurance money. Maria Moore, 50, and Marvel Salvant, 46, were sentenced earlier this month to...
Investigators in Utah tracked down a man accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge, reportedly finding him in Scotland. But the man in question is fighting back, maintaining his innocence and insisting police have the wrong guy.
A Pittsburgh dentist is in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of murdering his wife on a 2016 African safari vacation. Larry and Bianca Rudolph, skilled big game hunters, traveled to a favorite location - Kafue National Park in Zambia. No one would have imagined Bianca would never make it home, or that journey would end years later with allegations of coverups, infidelity, fraud and murder.
Miya Ponsetto, the woman who falsely accused an African-American teenager of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel, has now pleaded guilty to one count after entering a deal with city prosecutors and will avoid jail time. By pleading "guilty" to the top count against her of unlawful imprisonment as...
The first detective to interview the husband of murdered terminal cancer patient Betsy Faria has called the new star-studded show about Pamela Hupp, the woman now charged with the killing, “despicable”.Renée Zellweger stars in the NBC programme The Thing About Pam, detailing the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, a Missouri mother of two. The six-episode series dwells on farcical elements of the case, the investigation and the victim’s friend, Hupp, currently serving a life sentence in prison for a separate murder.Betsy Faria, a coworker of Hupp’s, was dying of cancer when she was stabbed dozens of times in her own...
A Florida dad accused of killing his wife and three children told jurors Wednesday that he walked into his home to discover the children dead by his wife's hand. But the day before, those same jurors heard a recorded confession in which the alleged murderer, Anthony Todt, 46, admitted committing the crime.
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
April 4 (Reuters) - Jury selection began on Monday in the penalty phase of the trial of the man who killed 17 students and staff at a Florida high school on Valentine's Day in 2018, one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S history. Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in November...
A Tennessee father shot an alleged intruder multiple times after the suspect broke into his two-year-old son’s bedroom on Tuesday. According to WKRN, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on 3501 Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage around 7:50 a.m. on April 12. Officials said the...
A judge dismissed an entire panel of 60 jurors Monday afternoon after too many became visibly upset at the prospect of deciding the fate of the Parkland mass shooter. The emotional moment was the most challenging part of a day that otherwise went smoothly, but it served as a reminder of the passionate currents running through the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who is facing the death ...
