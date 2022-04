It could have ended much differently, but the quick action of both a local school district and the Genesee County Sheriff's Department brought a scary situation to an end. According to several reports, a student in the Lake Fenton School District posted a message on the social media app Snapchat with a caption that read, “don’t come to school tomorrow.” Superintendent Julie Williams of the Lake Fenton District immediately contacted local law enforcement.

