Carolyn Monthey
Carolyn Monthey, 76, of Middleton, passed away on Oct. 23rd, 2022. Carolyn was born to parents Sidney and Mildred (Hundt) Seidner, on July 18, 1946, in Portage. She graduated from Portage High School and attended Madison Business College. She then worked for Wheeler, VanSickle, Day and Goodman law firm in Madison as an executive secretary and St Benedict’s Center in Middleton. She was highly regarded for her work ethic, sharp mind, impressive shorthand, typing speed and all-around ability to keep track of everyone and everything while simultaneously juggling at least 4-5 other tasks! She later went on to co-own several businesses and franchises together with her husband.
Ramona Jean Clift
MADISON/MIDDLETON–Ramona Jean Clift, 98, passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Jan. 17, 1924, to Zelpha Mabel (Williams) Gochenaur and her husband Abner Z. Gochenaur, on their farm in the Township of Forest, near Viola. She graduated from Viola High School...
Michael A. Middleton
MIDDLETON–Mike Middleton, 59, of Middleton, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022, at home. He was born on Sept. 22, 1963, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, to George Jr. and Dorothy (Schmidt) Middleton. Mike graduated from Middleton High School in 1983. He worked for The Bruce Company for 39 years. Mike loved anything Badgers sports. He had season tickets for several years to the Badgers Hockey games and enjoyed going to the games with his best friend, Pete. Mike also enjoyed watching the Packers.
