ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBA Playoffs: Warriors a dark horse in the West? I What's Wright?

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors started the season hot but enter the...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ X-Factor in first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs vs. Nuggets, and it’s not Klay Thompson

Back in action after missing the playoffs the past few seasons, the Golden State Warriors are ready to make another title run. Their top-notch player development and veteran leadership are what has made them a world class organization and brought them back to this point. Although they’ve returned to postseason relevance, they’ve still had to overcome their fair share of hurdles this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors' Steph Curry (foot) listed as probable for playoff opener vs. Nuggets on Saturday

With game one of the opening round of the playoffs looming, Steph Curry’s highly-anticipated return to the Golden State Warriors’ lineup looks on the way. The two-time Most Valuable Player missed the final 12 games of the season due to a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot. Before game one of the playoffs, Curry has returned to practice to get ready for a potential return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Did Patrick Beverley, Timberwolves over-celebrate winning play-in?

When Patrick Beverley exited the basketball court following the Timberwolves' play-in victory over the LA Clippers on Tuesday, triumphant tears streamed down his face. It was an emotional win for Beverley and the Wolves, who stamped their first playoff berth since 2018, and second in 18 years, with the 109-104 victory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Dark Horse#The Golden State Warriors
FOX Sports

Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

Preview capsules for the NBA's first-round playoff series:. No. 1 MIAMI HEAT (53-29) vs. No. 8 ATLANTA HAWKS (43-39) Season series: Heat, 3-1. Story line: Miami went out and added Kyle Lowry to the mix last summer, pairing him with Jimmy Butler and an array of shooters with an eye on contending for a title. So far, so good, but the Heat season won’t be measured by anything that happened in the regular season. Atlanta already has won a pair of Game 7-type games, topping Charlotte and then winning at Cleveland in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 8 seed. Clint Capela's knee injury is going to be a major question for the Hawks, who have also been without John Collins. The Hawks have won 19 of their last 28 games so they should be brimming with confidence. The Heat have been resting for a week, a fortunate time for them since they were without center Bam Adebayo while he was in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
FOX Sports

Was Tiger Woods' first round at the Masters his greatest feat?

Tiger Woods is responsible for many of the most unforgettable moments in golf history. There was his first Masters in 1997, when a 21-year-old Woods set the course record. Or the 2000 U.S. Open, when Woods won by a 15-stroke margin that remains the greatest for any major. Or the 2001 Masters, when he completed the "Tiger Slam" and became the first golfer to simultaneously hold all four major titles.
GOLF
FOX Sports

Bayless: 'Russell Westbrook does not belong in the Hall of Fame'

It's been a rough few months for Russell Westbrook. The heavily-scrutinized point guard deflected blame for his disappointing season during his exit interview Monday, saying that he felt he wasn’t "given a fair chance" to prove himself upon his arrival in Los Angeles. Skip Bayless chronicled what he calls...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

How will the Kyler Murray-Cardinals era pan out? I UNDISPUTED

Arizona still has not offered Kyler Murray a long-term contract extension after he deleted all his Cardinals pictures from Instagram. Now, reports say the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals without a new deal. Skip Bayless reacts to Kyler's decision to hold out without a new deal.
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield aims to earn future teammates respect I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Baker Mayfield broke his silence about what is going with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. He said he felt disrespected by the team after trading for Deshaun Watson. Now, he is ready for the next chapter and was asked if he's excited to get guys to rally around him on his new team. Baker responded, saying quote: 'I'm not going to force it. I'm going to be myself. I'm going to go with the same work mentality and if they don't like me, that's fine. But when I step on the field next time I get a chance to do it, I'll earn respect from the guys who didn't appreciate it in the beginning.' Marcellus Wiley reacts to Baker's comments.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Clippers will be without Paul George for play-in game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss the Los Angeles Clippers' play-in game against New Orleans on Friday night. “We feel really bad for Paul and hope for a speedy recovery,” Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, said in confirming George's status for the elimination game at Crypto.com Arena.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy