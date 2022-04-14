Carolyn Monthey, 76, of Middleton, passed away on Oct. 23rd, 2022. Carolyn was born to parents Sidney and Mildred (Hundt) Seidner, on July 18, 1946, in Portage. She graduated from Portage High School and attended Madison Business College. She then worked for Wheeler, VanSickle, Day and Goodman law firm in Madison as an executive secretary and St Benedict’s Center in Middleton. She was highly regarded for her work ethic, sharp mind, impressive shorthand, typing speed and all-around ability to keep track of everyone and everything while simultaneously juggling at least 4-5 other tasks! She later went on to co-own several businesses and franchises together with her husband.

