Kyrie Irving is the Nets' scapegoat I What's Wright?

If anyone doubts the Boston Celtics are up to the task of facing the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, it is not head coach Ime Udoka. Appearing on the WEEI “Zolak and Bertrand” radio show to speak with hosts Scott Zolak and Marc Bertrand about Boston’s readiness to face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and possibly even Ben Simmons, Udoka made it clear he is confident in his and the Celtics’ ability to win.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO