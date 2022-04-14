Kyrie Irving is the Nets' scapegoat I What's Wright?

The No. 2 vs. No. 7 seed series in the NBA playoffs are often not very competitive and end fairly quickly, and that's because the team with homecourt advantage is typically a much better squad. The upcoming first-round matchup between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets is likely to be...
After falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Paul George and the LA Clippers will take on CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament Friday night. The winner will become the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The loser will have their season come to an end.
Back in 2015, Mario Hezonja was picked 5th in the Draft by the Orlando Magic. 7 years later, he now finds himself out of the league completely and with no desire to return. In a chat with Eurohoops, the Croatian native went off on the league and explained why he has a problem with the way they run things.
Kyrie Irving admits he could have handled himself better than he did. Celtics star Jayson Tatum told reporters Wednesday the Brooklyn Nets star regrets the way he handled “some things” during his tenure in Boston. Tatum then declined to elaborate on Irving’s lament when asked, according to NBA writer Keith Smith.
Once the regular season came to an end, the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel. During an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich,” Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was asked about this job opening. Stevens made it clear that...
When Kyrie Irving touches the TD Garden court for another playoff series against the Celtics, Boston fans will be more than ready to rain some boos and jeers at him starting from pregame intros. That’s Irving’s new normal whenever he’s back in Boston as the opposition as it’s been a rocky few years since he left the C’s.
The Brooklyn Nets' first round playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics is set in stone. In what's primed to be one of the most compelling opening-round matchups across the Association, a pair of Eastern Conference foes with championship aspirations — heck, expectations — will go toe-to-toe beginning Sunday afternoon.
When Patrick Beverley exited the basketball court following the Timberwolves' play-in victory over the LA Clippers on Tuesday, triumphant tears streamed down his face. It was an emotional win for Beverley and the Wolves, who stamped their first playoff berth since 2018, and second in 18 years, with the 109-104 victory.
If anyone doubts the Boston Celtics are up to the task of facing the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, it is not head coach Ime Udoka. Appearing on the WEEI “Zolak and Bertrand” radio show to speak with hosts Scott Zolak and Marc Bertrand about Boston’s readiness to face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and possibly even Ben Simmons, Udoka made it clear he is confident in his and the Celtics’ ability to win.
Colin Cowherd hands out his awards for the 2021-2022 NBA season. Watch to see where Colin picks the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat are the biggest pretender, and if he chooses Kawhi Leonard or Zion Williamson as the player he missed the most.
It's been a rough few months for Russell Westbrook. The heavily-scrutinized point guard deflected blame for his disappointing season during his exit interview Monday, saying that he felt he wasn’t "given a fair chance" to prove himself upon his arrival in Los Angeles. Skip Bayless chronicled what he calls...
With the 2021-22 NBA regular season in the books, it's time for Colin Cowherd to hand out his annual awards to the best — and the worst — performances on and off the court this year. Cowherd listed some of his awards on the latest episode of "The...
After a grueling 82-game regular season, the NBA playoffs are finally here. The Play-In games advanced two teams and eliminated another two from each conference to determine the final 16 playoff teams. For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check...
