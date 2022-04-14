ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: Who will be LeBron's next head coach? I What's Wright?

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Los Angeles Lakers fired Frank Vogel, Nick Wright...

www.foxsports.com

The Spun

Look: The Best Photos Of Michael Jordan And His Wife

Michael Jordan’s NBA team is playing for its playoff lives on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA’s play-in game on Wednesday night. The winner of this team will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 8 seed, while the loser of this game is eliminated.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Zion Williamson Dunk Video Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

Pelicans star Zion Williamson seems to making some solid strides in his injury recovery. Ahead of tonight’s Play-In matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the former No. 1 overall pick threw down an incredible 360-windmill dunk with relative ease. Take a look at the dunk here:. While Zion may...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Frank Vogel
Person
Mark Jackson
Person
Nick Nurse
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Warriors Trade Idea Floated

The Lakers need to think creatively to get themselves out of the hole they’re in. And on Wednesday’s “The Herd,” Colin Cowherd floated the idea of LA trading star big man Anthony Davis for a package of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.”. “You go to the...
NBA
#Coaching#Lebron#The Los Angeles Lakers
Yardbarker

Lamar Odom Says He'd Love To See Phil Jackson Coaching The Lakers: "I Think That Would Keep LeBron Around A Little Longer."

View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess right now, as they finished a terrible 2021/22 NBA season, leaving serious questions for the offseason. The Purple and Gold need to make some changes after missing the play-in tournament following an offseason that placed them among the top candidates to win the NBA championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Celtics GM Brad Stevens’ blunt response to questions about Lakers’ head coaching vacancy

Former Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens stepped away from the sidelines and occupied the general manager’s chair this past offseason. Stevens, who led Boston to playoff appearances in seven of his eight seasons as the head coach, had plenty of experience pacing the sidelines but none as an executive. Fast forward to the end of the season and the Celtics have thrived under the roster created by Stevens and the leadership of head coach Ime Udoka.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Kawhi Leonard's New Balance KAWHI 2 "Goosebumps" Is Revealed

Whether or not Kawhi Leonard will see any playing time in the NBA postseason still remains to the be seen, but while he spends time away from the hardwood he’s ramping up his initiatives with New Balance for his signature line. Halloween is still several months away, but the two-time champion is getting a head start on the celebration with the unveiling of his KAWHI 2 “Goosebumps” colorway.
APPAREL
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball
Sports
FOX Sports

Bayless: 'Russell Westbrook does not belong in the Hall of Fame'

It's been a rough few months for Russell Westbrook. The heavily-scrutinized point guard deflected blame for his disappointing season during his exit interview Monday, saying that he felt he wasn’t "given a fair chance" to prove himself upon his arrival in Los Angeles. Skip Bayless chronicled what he calls...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NBA odds: How Professionals are betting on the NBA Playoffs

Now that the almost pointless NBA postseason Play-In games have wrapped up, and the seven and eight seeds are all finalized, we can focus on the real deal. And while most of the first-round playoff series features a heavy betting favorite, that didn’t stop professional bettors from laying some lumber on teams that should’ve probably been bigger chalk.
NBA
FOX Sports

Clippers will be without Paul George for play-in game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss the Los Angeles Clippers' play-in game against New Orleans on Friday night. “We feel really bad for Paul and hope for a speedy recovery,” Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, said in confirming George's status for the elimination game at Crypto.com Arena.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Shaq says 'nobody was ever scared of LeBron' I UNDISPUTED

Shaquille O’Neal believes players respect, but don’t fear LeBron James. He said quote: 'LeBron is my guy, but nobody was ever scared of LeBron, so, if you’re not scared of a guy, you just have much more confidence.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Shaq's comments, including his defense for LeBron.
NBA

