Lakers: Who will be LeBron's next head coach? I What's Wright?

The Lakers are an absolute disaster this season. Some think that’s hurt LeBron James’ legacy, as a result. NBA legend Magic Johnson couldn’t disagree more. During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday morning, Magic spoke at length about LeBron and the Lakers. In doing...
Michael Jordan’s NBA team is playing for its playoff lives on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA’s play-in game on Wednesday night. The winner of this team will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 8 seed, while the loser of this game is eliminated.
Tracy McGrady has a long career of what-ifs. Everyone agrees that McGrady was one of the best of his time, but his peak was cut short because of injuries. Many people still wonder how good McGrady would have been on a title-contending team, but he went through a career of never making it out of the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
During the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James moved into second on the all-time scoring list. Based on the incredibly high level that James played at this season, many expect him to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history sometime next season. When James jumped...
Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson seems to making some solid strides in his injury recovery. Ahead of tonight’s Play-In matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the former No. 1 overall pick threw down an incredible 360-windmill dunk with relative ease. Take a look at the dunk here:. While Zion may...
Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
The Lakers need to think creatively to get themselves out of the hole they’re in. And on Wednesday’s “The Herd,” Colin Cowherd floated the idea of LA trading star big man Anthony Davis for a package of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.”. “You go to the...
After falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Paul George and the LA Clippers will take on CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament Friday night. The winner will become the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The loser will have their season come to an end.
All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned more than a month into free agency. But while OBJ doesn’t have a contract, he does have a leader in the race for his signature. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport identified the Los Angeles Rams as...
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess right now, as they finished a terrible 2021/22 NBA season, leaving serious questions for the offseason. The Purple and Gold need to make some changes after missing the play-in tournament following an offseason that placed them among the top candidates to win the NBA championship.
Former Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens stepped away from the sidelines and occupied the general manager’s chair this past offseason. Stevens, who led Boston to playoff appearances in seven of his eight seasons as the head coach, had plenty of experience pacing the sidelines but none as an executive. Fast forward to the end of the season and the Celtics have thrived under the roster created by Stevens and the leadership of head coach Ime Udoka.
Whether or not Kawhi Leonard will see any playing time in the NBA postseason still remains to the be seen, but while he spends time away from the hardwood he’s ramping up his initiatives with New Balance for his signature line. Halloween is still several months away, but the two-time champion is getting a head start on the celebration with the unveiling of his KAWHI 2 “Goosebumps” colorway.
Tyronn Lue is widely viewed as one of the best coaches in the league. He is well-versed in making adjustments and is a championship-winning coach. He has also done well with the Los Angeles Clippers this season, leading them to the play-in tournament despite missing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for a large portion of the season.
It's been a rough few months for Russell Westbrook. The heavily-scrutinized point guard deflected blame for his disappointing season during his exit interview Monday, saying that he felt he wasn’t "given a fair chance" to prove himself upon his arrival in Los Angeles. Skip Bayless chronicled what he calls...
Now that the almost pointless NBA postseason Play-In games have wrapped up, and the seven and eight seeds are all finalized, we can focus on the real deal. And while most of the first-round playoff series features a heavy betting favorite, that didn’t stop professional bettors from laying some lumber on teams that should’ve probably been bigger chalk.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss the Los Angeles Clippers' play-in game against New Orleans on Friday night. “We feel really bad for Paul and hope for a speedy recovery,” Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, said in confirming George's status for the elimination game at Crypto.com Arena.
Shaquille O’Neal believes players respect, but don’t fear LeBron James. He said quote: 'LeBron is my guy, but nobody was ever scared of LeBron, so, if you’re not scared of a guy, you just have much more confidence.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Shaq's comments, including his defense for LeBron.
