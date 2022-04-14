Lakers: Who will be LeBron's next head coach? I What's Wright?

Whether or not Kawhi Leonard will see any playing time in the NBA postseason still remains to the be seen, but while he spends time away from the hardwood he’s ramping up his initiatives with New Balance for his signature line. Halloween is still several months away, but the two-time champion is getting a head start on the celebration with the unveiling of his KAWHI 2 “Goosebumps” colorway.

