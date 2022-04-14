ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Video shows leader of Allentown nonprofit using a racial slur; mayor removes him from council of youth

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
 1 day ago

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk is removing Oscar Ortiz from the council of youth amid outrage over a viral video that appears to show Ortiz using a racial slur.

Ortiz is the Chief Operating Officer of the Ortiz Ark Foundation, an Allentown anti-poverty nonprofit.

Around 20 people gathered outside of the Ortiz Ark Foundation on North Ninth Street on Thursday afternoon, chanting and holding signs that said “We are not [n-words],” “Stop colorism” and “We don’t serve racists here.”

An 11-second video posted on a public Facebook profile Wednesday shows a man and a woman in an office space with an Ortiz Ark Foundation banner in the background. Toward the end of the video, a man, who’s back is to the camera, is heard saying, “you’re not getting no help, not like that, we don’t help [n-words].”

A statement from the Ortiz Ark Foundation confirmed the video depicts Oscar Ortiz using the racial slur. The identity of the woman in the video is unknown. A press release from the foundation said the video was recorded by a “trusted” former employee.

Tuerk sent a memo to city council Thursday afternoon announcing he would remove Ortiz from the council of youth using his authority granted by the city’s home rule charter.

“The City of Allentown will not tolerate any racism or hate,” the memo reads. “There is no room for people in official positions in my administration who choose to use hateful and offensive language.”

The Allentown council of youth is a 16-member city authority created in 2019 via a city council ordinance that advises city officials and provides policy solutions on youth issues.

Sharon Frazer, chair of the Martin Luther & Corretta Scott King Memorial Project, helped organize Thursday’s protest and said she was “appalled” when she saw the video yesterday.

“This is a not-for-profit that is supposed to serve individuals,” Frazer, who is Black, said. “Irrespective of what, you treat people with humanity.”

A call to the Ortiz Ark Foundation was not returned. The foundation appeared close shortly after protesters arrived. A knock on the door at 11:30 a.m. was not answered and the door was locked.

A statement Thursday afternoon from Jessica Ortiz, the executive director of the Ortiz Ark Foundation said Oscar Ortiz “regrets and apologizes for this outburst,” and that he will be subject to “disciplinary review” within the organization. Jessica and Oscar Ortiz are married.

The statement also said the video is edited and “does not show the entire incident.”

“This isolated incident in no way reflects the values of the Ortiz Ark Foundation,” the statement reads.

The foundation respects Tuerk’s decision to remove Ortiz from the council of youth, according to the statement.

Protesters said they want city officials to remove both Jessica Ortiz and Oscar Ortiz from city leadership positions. Jessica is chair of the city’s Human Relation’s Commission and member of Tuerk’s transition team. They also want the city to revoke any funding the city has provided to the foundation.

Patrick Palmer and Phoebe Harris, Allentown School Board members who are both Black, attended Thursday’s protest and said the video points to a larger problem of anti-Black racism in the Lehigh Valley. They said they both have experienced racism, including having the police wrongly called on them.

“Hate has no home in Allentown,” Harris said.

Michelle Collazo, a mental health outreach worker at Promise Neighborhoods, said she and other nonprofit volunteers want to identify and help the woman in the video.

“Anything like this that has to do with women, it’s sad,” Collazo said. “I used to be there, I know what that’s like.”

“It’s not fair, it’s not right. If I could find that woman I could, just to give her a hug and tell her she’s not that.” she added, her voice breaking. She’s human.”

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at 610-820-6681 and liweber@mcall.com .

Allentown, PA
