Mackinac County, MI

High wind warning for Mackinac Bridge

By Brandon Chew
nbc25news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMACKINAC CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A high wind warning is in effect for the Mackinac Bridge, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority. "Currently we are experiencing winds...

