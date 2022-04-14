ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fastest growing cities in Texas

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fx32O_0f9SZeBz00

DALLAS (STACKER) — Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4% —the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

In every state, there were cities that experienced cumulative population gains over the course of the decade. But when you look at the growth rates from year to year, cities across the country are following a similar trajectory. Small, medium, and large cities all saw declining growth since 2016 . Some of the largest cities—those with populations over 1 million—have actually seen a decrease in overall population, not just slower population growth.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing cities in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Many cities experienced their most significant growth within the first few years of the decade. Experts postulate that the housing bubble burst in tandem with economic hardships of the Great Recession pushed many people of home-buying age to the cities. A decade later, in the wake of the pandemic, the U.S. is in a similar position.

#20. College Station
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +31,970
— #103 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 36.1%
— #251 among cities in Texas, #3,170 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 120,511
— #29 largest city in Texas, #240 largest city nationwide

#19. Cedar Park
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +32,708
— #101 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 72.9%
— #117 among cities in Texas, #1,347 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 77,595
— #52 largest city in Texas, #490 largest city nationwide

#18. Killeen
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +33,043
— #100 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 27.5%
— #330 among cities in Texas, #4,184 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 153,095
— #19 largest city in Texas, #175 largest city nationwide

#17. Arlington
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +34,856
— #92 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 9.7%
— #611 among cities in Texas, #9,007 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 394,266
— #7 largest city in Texas, #49 largest city nationwide

#16. Lubbock
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +34,869
— #91 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 15.7%
— #489 among cities in Texas, #6,748 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 257,141
— #10 largest city in Texas, #86 largest city nationwide

#15. Sugar Land
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +34,946
— #89 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 45.9%
— #205 among cities in Texas, #2,443 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 111,026
— #37 largest city in Texas, #286 largest city nationwide

#14. Leander
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +35,907
— #86 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 154.1%
— #51 among cities in Texas, #494 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 59,202
— #65 largest city in Texas, #705 largest city nationwide

#13. New Braunfels
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +36,331
— #85 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 67.2%
— #125 among cities in Texas, #1,522 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 90,403
— #43 largest city in Texas, #391 largest city nationwide

#12. Conroe
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +36,686
— #83 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 68.9%
— #124 among cities in Texas, #1,467 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 89,956
— #44 largest city in Texas, #395 largest city nationwide

#11. League City
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +37,628
— #79 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 49.0%
— #187 among cities in Texas, #2,258 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 114,392
— #35 largest city in Texas, #270 largest city nationwide

#10. Pearland
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +43,080
— #67 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 52.1%
— #175 among cities in Texas, #2,101 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 125,828
— #27 largest city in Texas, #230 largest city nationwide

#9. Irving
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +46,659
— #59 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 22.2%
— #398 among cities in Texas, #5,137 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 256,684
— #11 largest city in Texas, #87 largest city nationwide

#8. El Paso
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +49,892
— #51 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 7.9%
— #655 among cities in Texas, #9,893 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 678,815
— #6 largest city in Texas, #23 largest city nationwide

#7. McKinney
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +76,656
— #30 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 64.6%
— #131 among cities in Texas, #1,598 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 195,308
— #17 largest city in Texas, #133 largest city nationwide

#6. Frisco
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +97,351
— #21 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 94.4%
— #84 among cities in Texas, #926 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 200,509
— #14 largest city in Texas, #124 largest city nationwide

#5. Dallas
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +117,094
— #15 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 9.9%
— #606 among cities in Texas, #8,945 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 1,304,379
— #3 largest city in Texas, #9 largest city nationwide

#4. San Antonio
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +144,429
— #7 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 11.2%
— #581 among cities in Texas, #8,349 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 1,434,625
— #2 largest city in Texas, #7 largest city nationwide

#3. Austin
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +197,726
— #4 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 25.9%
— #352 among cities in Texas, #4,436 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 961,855
— #4 largest city in Texas, #11 largest city nationwide

#2. Fort Worth
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +213,566
— #3 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 30.3%
— #306 among cities in Texas, #3,819 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 918,915
— #5 largest city in Texas, #13 largest city nationwide

#1. Houston
– 2010 to 2020 population change: +236,554
— #2 among all cities nationwide
– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 11.4%
— #574 among cities in Texas, #8,242 among all cities nationwide
– 2020 population: 2,304,580
— #1 largest city in Texas, #4 largest city nationwide

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Community Policy