ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Missing Masters cut not end of the world for rookie Cameron Young, who grabs lead in RBC Heritage

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkqL1_0f9SZ4hC00
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Cameron Young’s recent play didn’t scream contender heading into the first round of the RBC Heritage.

He missed the cut in last week’s Masters. Didn’t get out of pool play in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Missed the cut in The Players Championship. That means he hasn’t played on a Saturday in five weeks.

And he had never played Harbour Town Golf Links.

All that didn’t matter.

Young was in the first group off at 7:10 a.m. local time and right around noon signed for a bogey-free, 8-under 63 to grab the clubhouse lead on Thursday.

A key for Young, who won twice last year on the Korn Ferry Tour to earn his PGA Tour playing privileges, was staying in Augusta after missing the Masters cut with rounds of 77-77.

RBC Heritage: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Leaderboard

“I hung out with my wife and my son, my in-laws, my parents. We had a house for the week. We just spent some family time there and I practiced,” he said. “Just some small swing stuff and kind of got stuff out of sync. Maybe reverted back to some tendencies I’ve had my whole life. Just making some minor fixes just to make it feel like I’m in a little bit more control.

“I’ve shown that I can compete at this level, but so far in the couple majors I’ve gotten to play, I haven’t been able to do that. I think it just gives me more reason to go out and try to get better to a point where I’m more comfortable and able to have a week where I contend in one of those.”

Winning his first PGA Tour title would help his comfort level; he’s finished runner-up twice this season, at the Sanderson Farms Championship and Genesis Invitational. Young opened up an early three-stroke lead on five players – Patrick Cantlay, Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry, Miro Pereira, and Corey Conners.

Conners punctuated his 66 with a hole-in-one on the seventh hole – a 7-iron from 187 yards. It was his fourth ace in the past three seasons, the most of any player.

“I think it’s pretty cool. There’s a lot of luck involved to make it,” he said. “I guess, if you hit enough solid iron shots, you’ll get lucky time and time again. So it’s been pretty awesome to have made four. Hopefully, they keep coming, but I’m probably done for a while now.”

As a rookie, one of the main challenges for Young and others is learning golf courses they’ve never seen before. Other than watching the RBC Heritage a few times on TV, Young knew very little about Harbour Town.

But he didn’t rush to get here, didn’t rush to play as many holes. He’s learned he has to pace himself to get the most out of himself.

“If we tried to be fully prepared every week, I would be exhausted by Thursday,” Young said. “I had a nice couple days off last weekend, so we got here, and I played Monday morning, played all 18 holes, which I think was kind of nice because I got to see them all and kind of think about it for a couple days before I really had to play. Whereas typically you’re lucky to see all 18 holes by Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s hard to strike the correct balance of being prepared but keeping yourself fresh. Honestly, I wanted to play last weekend, but in terms of this week, it’s not the end of the world. I’ve had a couple days to practice and get here a little early.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Presidents Cup Team Makes Decision On Tiger Woods

14 months after the car crash, no one could’ve imagined Tiger Woods could compete in the Masters again, let alone make the cut. Except, he’s Tiger Woods. And now the 15-time major champion has a chance to play in the Presidents Cup as well. With captain Davis Love III extending Woods an invitation to have any role he wants this fall.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Young
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Faldo owns up to 'rookie mistake' that spoiled Rory McIlroy's incredible bunker shot at the Masters

For most of the week, Scottie Scheffler looked poised to become a major champion. He was in complete control of his game and no player in the field could get close to him. Cameron Smith, after opening birdie-birdie on Sunday, was able to get within one shot. But the Texan’s lead was quickly restored after the Aussie made bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods’ Daughter, Sam, Reacts To His Comeback

Tiger Woods made a feel-good return at the 2022 Masters, his first golf event in nearly 17 months. Though he finished with a 6-over 78, merely competing was spectacular in its own right. On February 23, 2021, Woods was hospitalized following a serious car crash. Months later, the 15-time majors...
GOLF
The Spun

Nick Faldo Reacts To His Embarrassing Masters Mistake

CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo knows that he screwed up with Rory McIlroy’s final shot at The Masters on Sunday. McIlroy closed out his weekend going on an absolute heater and finishing in second place with a seven-under score. It looked like he was going to finish at six-under before he hit one heck of a shot on the 18th hole.
GOLF
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler’s Hilarious Green Jacket Quote Going Viral

Scottie Scheffler is living his best life after winning The Masters last weekend. He won his first green jacket and his first overall major championship after finishing with a 10-under score through four rounds. He was able to edge out Rory McIlroy, who finished three shots behind him. Now that...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbc Heritage#Golf Course#The Masters#End Of The World#The Rbc Heritage#Pga Tour Live
The Spun

Nick Faldo Apologizes For His Screwup: Golf World Reacts

Nick Faldo apologized for accidentally giving away Rory McIlroy’s sensational 18th-hole shot at The Masters. On Sunday, McIlroy vigorously fought his way up the leaderboard with an 8-under, matching the highest all-time score for a closing round at Augusta National. He finished the commendable comeback attempt with a beautiful birdie from the bunker.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Seve Ballesteros, most wins on the tour: fifty

The late, great Seve Ballesteros remains the most decorated player in Tour history with a record unlikely to be bested. In a span of less than 20 years, the four-time Major Champion claimed 50 titles, starting with his first victory as a 19-year-old at the 1976 Dutch Open, where he beat Howard Clark by eight strokes.
GOLF
Teen Vogue

Simone Biles Called Dropping Out of the Tokyo Olympics Her “Biggest Win”

Last summer, strangers started coming up to Simone Biles on the street to congratulate her — not for racking up gold medals, per usual, but for prioritizing her mental health over competing. During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the four-time gold medal gymnast decided to drop out of the competition early after experiencing an immense amount of stress. Nearly a year later, she’s confident she made the right decision.
SPORTS
Reuters

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson enter U.S. Open

April 14 - Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson put their names into contention for the U.S. Open Championship, multiple outlets reported Thursday. That doesn't mean that either, or both, are confirmed to participate in the tournament, scheduled for The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., from June 16-19. Wednesday night was the deadline to reserve their spots should they choose to play.
BROOKLINE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods CONFIRMED to play in event with Rory McIlroy and Niall Horan

Tournament organisers have confirmed that 15-time major champion Tiger Woods is to participate in the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, July 4-5. Woods, who has 82 PGA Tour wins and has led the Official World Golf Rankings for a record total of 683 weeks in his career, will join a world class field of players including Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Leona Maguire, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.
GOLF
ESPN

American figure skater Ilia Malinin shatters junior world record

TALLINN, Estonia -- American figure skater Ilia Malinin shattered the world record in the short program at the junior world championships on Thursday, scoring 88.99 points with his program set to David Cook's "Billie Jean" to take a big lead into the free skate. The 17-year-old Malinin, dubbed the "QuadGod"...
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bohannan: Greg Norman, Saudi Arabia-backed golf tour still stirring up issues despite big players saying no

You would think by now that the idea of the LIV, the Saudi Arabia-backed golf league that wants to rival the PGA Tour, would have slipped quietly away. The biggest names in golf have turned their backs on the idea, saying they will stay with the profitable PGA Tour. And one of golf’s biggest names and one of its best all-time players, Phil Mickelson, is in a kind of self-exile from the game at the moment over why and how he supported the idea of the LIV.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Horse for course: Patrick Cantlay opens with 66 at RBC Heritage

A return to Harbour Town could be just what Patrick Cantlay needed to get back on track. Coming off a disappointing tie for 39th at the Masters, Cantlay opened with a 5-under 66 Thursday to sit just three shots off the early lead at the RBC Heritage. It’s what we’ve...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy