WATCH: Dallas Mavericks unveil insane playoff hype video

By Caleb Wethington
 1 day ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you all in?

If you’re not already losing your ever-loving mind ahead of the Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoffs run and a first-round matchup against the Utah Jazz then just take a couple of minutes to watch this absurdly insane hype video featuring NBA champion Shawn Marion.

The Mavs are looking to make a run like no other to capture their second NBA championship after their first-ever garnered back in the 2010-11 season led by the greatest Mavericks player ever, Dirk Nowitzki.

With superstar Luka Doncic’s availability in question to start the playoffs, the Mavs could have their hands full with a solid Utah Jazz squad in the first round.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Utah Jazz#Mavs#Cw33 Dallas Ft
KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

