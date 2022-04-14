WATCH: Dallas Mavericks unveil insane playoff hype video
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you all in?
If you’re not already losing your ever-loving mind ahead of the Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoffs run and a first-round matchup against the Utah Jazz then just take a couple of minutes to watch this absurdly insane hype video featuring NBA champion Shawn Marion.PHOTOS: Dallas Mavericks gearing up for NBA Playoffs
The Mavs are looking to make a run like no other to capture their second NBA championship after their first-ever garnered back in the 2010-11 season led by the greatest Mavericks player ever, Dirk Nowitzki.
With superstar Luka Doncic's availability in question to start the playoffs, the Mavs could have their hands full with a solid Utah Jazz squad in the first round.
