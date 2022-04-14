ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wernersville, PA
City
Kutztown, PA
City
Hamburg, PA
City
Myerstown, PA
City
Fleetwood, PA
City
Fairview, PA
County
Berks County, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GARLAND AND NORTHWESTERN SALINE COUNTIES At 746 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jessieville, or 7 miles west of Hot Springs Village, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs Village Mountain Pine... Jessieville Lake Ouachita State Park... Hot Springs National Park Hamilton... Crows Mountain Valley... Reform Owensville... Paron TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Dallas, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Garland; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Perry; Pike; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR CLARK...SOUTHWESTERN PERRY...NORTHEASTERN PIKE...NORTHWESTERN DALLAS...GARLAND...SOUTHWESTERN SALINE...HOT SPRING AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 558 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Ouachita State Park to near Piney in Garland County to Lofton to 7 miles southeast of Meyers to near Glenwood, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs Village Arkadelphia... Malvern Glenwood... Mountain Pine Rockport... Amity Caddo Valley... Norman Perla... Lonsdale Gum Springs in Clark County... Meyers Jessieville... Lake Ouachita State Park Lofton... Rockwell DeGray Lake State Park... Hot Springs Memorial Field This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 62 and 106. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Centerport#Interstate 78
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...SOUTHERN CRAWFORD AND NORTHERN SEBASTIAN COUNTIES At 612 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles northwest of Branch, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Charleston... Alma Barling... Lavaca Mulberry... Dyer Branch... Denning Rudy... Fort Smith Regional Airport Bloomer... Fort Chaffee Kibler... Central City Concord... Shibley Vesta... Cecil This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 2 and 21. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 26. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until noon EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 AM EDT, Minor flooding is already occurring. - Minor flooding is occurring between Van Buren and Hamlin due to ice jams. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Caswell and Hamlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 10:16 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. HAVRE DE GRACE MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.2 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 5.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 AM 4.2 1.8 1.6 1.0 Minor 16/10 PM 3.2 0.8 1.1 1.0 None 17/11 AM 3.2 0.8 0.4 1.0 None 17/11 PM 1.9 -0.5 -0.1 0.5 None 18/12 PM 3.0 0.6 0.1 1.0 None 19/12 AM 2.7 0.3 0.7 0.5 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTY At 702 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oxford, Cambridge, Denmark, Abbeville, Keel, Altus, Burt and Lafayette Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/17/1968. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY FROM NOON THROUGH 8 PM MDT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF THE PLAINS OF NORTHEAST COLORADO, GENERALLY AROUND AND EAST OF I-25 FIRE WEATHER ZONES 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250, AND 251 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...Sunday, 12 PM to 8 PM. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 35 mph with peak gusts 45 to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Grant, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Grant County in central Arkansas Western Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Eastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 705 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rockport to 12 miles north of Sparkman to near Richwoods, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Malvern... Rockport Leola... Sparkman Carthage... Prattsville Poyen... Perla Jenkins Ferry State Park... Thiel Donaldson... Magnet Cove Lono... Tulip Ouachita... Gifford Dalark... Fenter Princeton... Social Hill This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 87 and 101. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Lawrence FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AL AND SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy