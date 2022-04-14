ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Michael Seger joins 2 News Oklahoma as morning meteorologist

By Caitlin Huggins
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLAx9_0f9SXNSA00

2 News Oklahoma is excited to welcome Michael Seger to the weather team.

Seger knows Oklahoma and knows Oklahoma weather after spending 17 years forecasting for Tulsa and the northeastern Oklahoma area. He brings a passion for weather and storm chasing to the team.

“I love the opportunity to share my passion of weather," Seger says. "It’s fun, it’s challenging, it’s stressful, it’s exhausting, it’s definitely not a normal life, but it’s so worth it. I’m so grateful my journey continues in Tulsa with such a great group of meteorologists and journalists.”

Before coming to Oklahoma, Seger earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Meteorology from Indiana’s Valparaiso University, where he was a member of the Valpo Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, the Northwest Indiana National Weather Association, and the Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team. In 1999, Seger earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Computer Art from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

“To have such a seasoned, veteran meteorologist join our team, it really elevates all of us,” said 2 News Oklahoma Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier.

Seger is a Dubois, Indiana native and a huge Indianapolis Colts fan.

Look for him to join Cori Duke and Justin Fischer on 2 News Today in the coming weeks.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 1

Related
KOCO

Strong to severe storms moving into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a risk for severe storms in Oklahoma on Monday. 7:10 p.m. Monday Update: As of 7:10 p.m., there are no longer any tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma. There are some severe thunderstorm warnings east of Tishomingo and Madill. 6:55 p.m. Monday Update: Southern Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Storms expected in Oklahoma starting tonight

Storms will be heading into Oklahoma starting tonight and continuing into the week. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox looks at when severe storms will be in the Sooner State. Open the video player above to see when storms could be in your area. Be sure to download the KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma food bank receives massive ham donation

TULSA, Okla. — Two grocery retailers donated hundreds of hams to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corporation and Brookshire Grocery Company, under the Reasor’s banner, presented the donation at the Reasor’s on East 15th Street and South Lewis Avenue in midtown Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Indiana State
State
Oklahoma State
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologists#Valparaiso University
Z94

Take a Terrifying Tour of the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma!

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in all of Oklahoma. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
beckershospitalreview.com

Oklahoma hospital to undergo $150M expansion

Muskogee (Okla.) Medical Center Authority, Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System and the city of Muskogee have come to an agreement to build a $150 million expansion on the medical center, local news outlet KJRH reported March 17. The new tower will add 125 beds, medical-surgical inpatient rooms, critical care...
MUSKOGEE, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: Remembering Michael F. Price

Michael F. Price, OU benefactor and business college namesake, dies at 70 after lengthy illness. Michael F. Price, a 1973 OU business administration graduate and successful investor, died Sunday, March 13. Price, 70, died peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy illness, according to Bloomberg. OU President Joseph Harroz said in a release that Price was an extraordinary friend and benefactor, and his generosity transformed OU at the College of Business and across campus. Price made a historic $18 million gift to the College of Business Administration in 1997, which led to the OU Board of Regents naming the college after him. The gift was the largest single gift to a public university and higher education institution in Oklahoma at the time.
NORMAN, OK
Speedway Digest

Former NASCAR Star Schrader To Compete With GAS At Salem IN Speedway

Former NASCAR star Ken Schrader will compete with the Salem Speedway Lucas Oil Great American Stocks in their 50-lap event with the upcoming Lucas Oil Midwest 250 on the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, located in Salem, Indiana on Sunday, April 24th. The event will be promoted by Track Enterprises and will also include 100 lap features for the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS and the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance.
SALEM, IN
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy