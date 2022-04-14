Michael Seger joins 2 News Oklahoma as morning meteorologist

2 News Oklahoma is excited to welcome Michael Seger to the weather team.

Seger knows Oklahoma and knows Oklahoma weather after spending 17 years forecasting for Tulsa and the northeastern Oklahoma area. He brings a passion for weather and storm chasing to the team.

“I love the opportunity to share my passion of weather," Seger says. "It’s fun, it’s challenging, it’s stressful, it’s exhausting, it’s definitely not a normal life, but it’s so worth it. I’m so grateful my journey continues in Tulsa with such a great group of meteorologists and journalists.”

Before coming to Oklahoma, Seger earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Meteorology from Indiana’s Valparaiso University, where he was a member of the Valpo Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, the Northwest Indiana National Weather Association, and the Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team. In 1999, Seger earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Computer Art from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

“To have such a seasoned, veteran meteorologist join our team, it really elevates all of us,” said 2 News Oklahoma Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier.

Seger is a Dubois, Indiana native and a huge Indianapolis Colts fan.

Look for him to join Cori Duke and Justin Fischer on 2 News Today in the coming weeks.

