Dallas Police: 2-yr-old boy running to ice cream truck struck and killed

Dallas police say a 2-year-old boy running towards an ice cream truck was struck and killed Wednesday night.

Police say it happened outside an apartment complex on Delafield Lane.

Reports say the driver of a Chevy Tahoe was trying to pass the parked ice cream truck when the little boy ran out and she hit him. The child was taken to Children’s Medical Center, but he did not survive.

Police say the driver did stop when she realized what happened. Police are investigating, but say charges are not expected against the 53-year-old woman.

