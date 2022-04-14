ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Eloy Jiménez (ankle) and Josh Harrison (back) eye quick returns to the Chicago White Sox lineup

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osrYV_0f9SXGH500
Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez (74) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo-homer during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, April 13, 2022. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Eloy Jiménez said he was feeling better after exiting Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Chicago White Sox left fielder fouled a pitch off his left ankle during a third-inning at-bat but remained in the game until Leury García hit for him in the fifth.

“Last night I couldn’t even walk good,” Jiménez said Thursday morning. “It hurt a little bit. But (with) all the treatment ... this morning I feel fine.

“When I woke up this morning and I saw I was able to walk, I was happy about it.”

Jiménez is day to day with a bruised left ankle . He was not in the starting lineup for the series finale against the Seattle Mariners — a 5-1 Sox loss — but said he’d be available to pinch hit. He did not.

“It’s bruised, sore, but you don’t want to run on it because you might do something,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “So hopefully he’s OK for (Friday).”

Jiménez said being out of the lineup was “just for precaution. But after that, it’s all good.”

La Russa left open the possibility of having Jiménez as the designated hitter when the Sox begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“That might be a way to do it,” La Russa said. “Here, again, he’s got to run as a DH, so I’m not going to push it.”

Jiménez noticed the difference a few hours — and treatment — could make.

“I think that helped me a lot because (Wednesday), when I was in the outfield I felt it really bad,” he said. “But after the treatment I feel better and this morning when I woke up, I feel better. When I did treatment again, I felt better.”

Jiménez wasn’t the only starter to leave Wednesday’s game early. Second baseman Josh Harrison, who made a number of good plays, left before the eighth inning with lower back stiffness.

“He’s got some soreness,” La Russa said. “Try to stay away from using him (Thursday), play him when it clears up. Should play some time this weekend.”

Jiménez and Harrison factored in the team’s four-run fourth in Wednesday’s 6-4 victory. Jiménez led off the inning with a 449-foot home run to left, his first of the season. Harrison scored on a two-run double by shortstop Tim Anderson.

Harrison had three runs in the first five games, while Jiménez leads the Sox with seven RBIs.

“Just put the ball in play,” Jiménez said of what’s working at the plate. “When I see men on base I feel good but I’m focused more on my at-bat. If I do good at the plate, I know I can bring them in.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

White Sox Bullpen's Streak Ends in Loss to Mariners

Sox observations: Bullpen finally blinks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after heavy rains made their impact on the White Sox - Mariners series, the weather played a factor again. This time it was strong winds that had players looking silly. In fact, if not for the gusts, the White Sox would have been shut out on Thursday. The Mariners dropped three straight pop flies in the fifth inning, which gave the Sox their only run. That one run was far from enough, though, and the White Sox fell to 4-2. Next up, the South Siders finish their first homestand of the year with a three-game set against the Rays.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox to Challenge No-Loss Streak of Rays' Drew Rasmussen

White Sox to challenge no-loss streak of Rays' Drew Rasmussen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drew Rasmussen hopes to extend his career-long streak of starts without a loss when he takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Mariners’ Infield Experiences Disaster Of Inning Vs. White Sox

Thursday’s fifth inning played out like a reoccurring nightmare for Seattle Mariners’ infielders. The Chicago White Sox hit three high pop-ups that stayed in the infield, but with the winds whipping Thursday afternoon at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field — with gusts up to 55 mph, per Action Network — it was anything but routine plays for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

White Sox Provide Injury Update on Eloy Jimenez

The Chicago White Sox can’t catch a break on the injury front this year. Already without several mainstays, left fielder Eloy Jimenez exited Wednesday’s game early after fouling a ball off his ankle. He departed with left ankle soreness and underwent x-rays. The results came back negative and the White Sox have deemed Jimenez day-to-day with a left ankle bruise.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Home Opener Recap: It Was the Best Of Times

The Chicago White Sox played their home opener in front of a capacity crowd for the first time since 2019. It was a beautiful day at 35th and Shields, 70° with the sun shining. Fans gathered and packed parking lots for pre-game festivities. The afternoon that turned overcast was most certainly not enough to spoil the fun. Especially not after a 3-2 victory against the Mariners.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Angels starting Jose Rojas in right field on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels utility-man Jose Rojas is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Rojas will handle right field after Jo Adell was given a break against their intra-division opponents. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Rojas to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox Fall to Mariners 5-1 on Gusty Day in Chicago

The Chicago White Sox looked to complete a three-game sweep at home vs the Seattle Mariners. The good guys showed a combination of good pitching from their starting staff and bullpen and some thunderous home runs and timely hitting. Coupled together, that was a recipe for either two or three wins.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Leury García
Person
Josh Harrison
Yardbarker

White Sox Provide Encouraging Injury Update on Josh Harrison

Harrison exited early from Wednesday’s game vs. Seattle due to lower back stiffness. The 34-year-old played the majority of that contest before Danny Mendick replaced him at second base in the top of the eighth inning. Seeking a second base solution post-lockout, the White Sox signed Harrison to a...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

For Jason Heyward, Jackie Robinson Day is a reminder ‘to do my part’ — and the Chicago Cub is doing just that

On the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson integrating Major League Baseball, Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward sees Robinson’s legacy bringing new meaning. Thirteen years into his big-league career, Heyward praised how Robinson still affects the game today and how it can take different forms. He pointed to the work of the Players Alliance, of which he is one of 100 current and former ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Center Kirby Dach to miss the Chicago Blackhawks’ next game — and maybe more — with a right shoulder sprain

Center Kirby Dach suffered a sprained right shoulder Thursday during the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks and won’t be available for Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators — and perhaps beyond. “Obviously he’s not going to be ready for Nashville and probably Calgary, questionable (Monday),” coach Derek King said after practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox No Longer in Talks with A’s Over Frankie Montas

Rumors of the Chicago White Sox being close to acquiring Oakland A’s starter Frankie Montas have been swirling over the past week. According to Jon Heyman “that ship has sailed.”. It is no secret the White Sox could potentially use some help in their rotation. After injuries to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#The Tampa Bay Rays
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford (wrist) day-to-day for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford (wrist) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Crawford exited Tuesday's game early with a wrist injury and he is considered day-to-day. Mauricio Dubon is starting at shortstop...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy