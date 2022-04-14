Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the supply chain
President Biden is speaking in Greensboro, N.C., about work to build infrastructure for America’s supply chain.
The event is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
