ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vintage Chicago Tribune recipe: Snowy lamb centerpiece for Easter (April 8, 1971)

By Mary Meade, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Blah_0f9SX8IW00
These ingredients were used to make the Snowy Lamb Centerpiece recipe, which originally published in the Chicago Tribune in 1971. Chicago Tribune/TNS

This story originally ran in the Chicago Tribune on April 8, 1971 .

Easter lambs come in many different forms, but have you ever thought about making one with cereal? It’s a clever variation from the traditional.

This snowy white lamb centerpiece will brighten your table at breakfast, brunch or dinner. It makes a delicious candy treat for snacks and desserts, too.

Dress up the lamb with jelly bean eyes and a pretty ribbon around its neck. Decorate the platter with coconut “grass” and lots of jelly beans.

Snowy lamb centerpiece

Prep time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 8 cups puffed rice cereal
  • 1 package (10.5 ounces) miniature marshmallows
  • 3 tablespoons butter or margarine
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
  • 1 package (4 ounces) shredded coconut
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 10 drops green food coloring
  • Handful jelly beans

Directions:

  1. Place puffed rice in a shallow baking pan and heat at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes.
  2. Pour puffed rice into a large, greased bowl.
  3. Melt marshmallows and butter over low heat, stirring constantly, until smooth.
  4. Stir in almond extract.
  5. Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated.
  6. With greased hands , press evenly into well-greased lamb mold or shape to form lamb.
  7. Cool thoroly. (Editor’s note: We placed rubber bands around the outside of the mold then placed it inside the refrigerator overnight.)
  8. For coconut grass , place coconut, water and food coloring in jar. Cover and shake vigorously.
  9. Remove lamb from mold then place on a platter or tray.
  10. Sprinkle coconut grass around base of the lamb.
  11. Place jelly beans in grass.
  12. Cut one jelly bean in half crosswise for lamb’s eyes.
  13. Add ribbon around the neck, if desired.

Sign up to receive the Vintage Chicago Tribune newsletter for more photos and stories from the city’s past and the Tribune’s archives.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lambs#Easter#Food Coloring#Green Food#Food Drink#Vintage Chicago Tribune#The Chicago Tribune#Chicago Tribune Tns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reader's Digest

30 Easter Basket Stuffers (Besides Candy) to Get in 2022

Chocolate bunnies, marshmallow chicks, and jelly beans, oh my! Building a basket is one of the most beloved Easter traditions (seriously, what is Easter without one?), but sometimes the amount of candy involved can get out of hand. To balance out all that sweetness and make things a little more unexpected and fun for all of the loves in your life, consider adding some non-candy Easter basket stuffers to the holiday haul.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

It Wouldn’t Be Easter Without Grandma Grace’s Cheesy Potatoes

When my now-husband, Matt, and I were dating I remember being a bit nervous walking into the family home where his grandmother Grace lived, but that didn’t last long. The small kitchen was hot from the oven being on all morning and every available surface was covered with a dish of some kind: platters of salami and cheese, bowls of chips and dip, aluminum foil pans piled high with meatballs and green beans and glazed ham. It immediately felt like home.
FOOD & DRINKS
P&V

Healthy Mexican burritos (vegan recipe)

This healthy and super easy vegan Mexican burritos recipe is filled with brown rice and black beans mixed with a fantastic chipotle enchilada sauce, greens, and guacamole. This recipe is perfect for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. why we love this recipe. This is probably the healthiest and easiest burrito you’ll...
RECIPES
Parade

35 Ground Lamb Recipes So Flavorful You'll Be Begging for Seconds

If you’re tired of ground beef, pork or chicken, ground lamb is definitely a good alternative that adds a whole punch of flavor without breaking the bank. While definitely not as commonly used as its beef, pork or chicken counterparts, ground lamb is stronger in taste and if you’re not accustomed to eating lamb, it may take some acquired taste.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Homemade Caramel-Coconut Oreos

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These homemade caramel-coconut Oreos have a creamy caramel filling that’s sandwiched between two chocolate cookies and rolled in coconut. They’re infinitely better than anything you’ll get out of a package.
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict, folks. It’s so disgustingly delicious, it’s almost... disgusting. You toast an English muffin, top it with a slice of Canadian Bacon, then a poached egg, then—and this is the key ingredient—you top it with creamy, sinful, decadent, soul-inspiring homemade Hollandaise sauce. Have you ever...
RECIPES
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy