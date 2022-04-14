Vintage Chicago Tribune recipe: Snowy lamb centerpiece for Easter (April 8, 1971)
This story originally ran in the Chicago Tribune on April 8, 1971 .
Easter lambs come in many different forms, but have you ever thought about making one with cereal? It’s a clever variation from the traditional.
This snowy white lamb centerpiece will brighten your table at breakfast, brunch or dinner. It makes a delicious candy treat for snacks and desserts, too.
Dress up the lamb with jelly bean eyes and a pretty ribbon around its neck. Decorate the platter with coconut “grass” and lots of jelly beans.
Snowy lamb centerpiece
Prep time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 8 cups puffed rice cereal
- 1 package (10.5 ounces) miniature marshmallows
- 3 tablespoons butter or margarine
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
- 1 package (4 ounces) shredded coconut
- 1 tablespoon water
- 10 drops green food coloring
- Handful jelly beans
Directions:
- Place puffed rice in a shallow baking pan and heat at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes.
- Pour puffed rice into a large, greased bowl.
- Melt marshmallows and butter over low heat, stirring constantly, until smooth.
- Stir in almond extract.
- Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated.
- With greased hands , press evenly into well-greased lamb mold or shape to form lamb.
- Cool thoroly. (Editor’s note: We placed rubber bands around the outside of the mold then placed it inside the refrigerator overnight.)
- For coconut grass , place coconut, water and food coloring in jar. Cover and shake vigorously.
- Remove lamb from mold then place on a platter or tray.
- Sprinkle coconut grass around base of the lamb.
- Place jelly beans in grass.
- Cut one jelly bean in half crosswise for lamb’s eyes.
- Add ribbon around the neck, if desired.
