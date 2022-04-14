Vintage Chicago Tribune recipe: Snowy lamb centerpiece for Easter (April 8, 1971)

These ingredients were used to make the Snowy Lamb Centerpiece recipe, which originally published in the Chicago Tribune in 1971. Chicago Tribune/TNS

This story originally ran in the Chicago Tribune on April 8, 1971 .

Easter lambs come in many different forms, but have you ever thought about making one with cereal? It’s a clever variation from the traditional.

This snowy white lamb centerpiece will brighten your table at breakfast, brunch or dinner. It makes a delicious candy treat for snacks and desserts, too.

Dress up the lamb with jelly bean eyes and a pretty ribbon around its neck. Decorate the platter with coconut “grass” and lots of jelly beans.

Snowy lamb centerpiece

Prep time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

8 cups puffed rice cereal

puffed rice cereal 1 package (10.5 ounces) miniature marshmallows

(10.5 ounces) miniature marshmallows 3 tablespoons butter or margarine

butter or margarine 1/4 teaspoon almond extract

almond extract 1 package (4 ounces) shredded coconut

(4 ounces) shredded coconut 1 tablespoon water

water 10 drops green food coloring

green food coloring Handful jelly beans

Directions:

Place puffed rice in a shallow baking pan and heat at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. Pour puffed rice into a large, greased bowl. Melt marshmallows and butter over low heat, stirring constantly, until smooth. Stir in almond extract. Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated. With greased hands , press evenly into well-greased lamb mold or shape to form lamb. Cool thoroly. (Editor’s note: We placed rubber bands around the outside of the mold then placed it inside the refrigerator overnight.) For coconut grass , place coconut, water and food coloring in jar. Cover and shake vigorously. Remove lamb from mold then place on a platter or tray. Sprinkle coconut grass around base of the lamb. Place jelly beans in grass. Cut one jelly bean in half crosswise for lamb’s eyes. Add ribbon around the neck, if desired.

