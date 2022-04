NEW YORK — The Yankees have Vladdy issues. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. almost single-handedly carried the Blue Jays over the Yankees, 6-4, at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night. Guerrero crushed three home runs and a double while driving in four runs. He also stayed in the game despite suffering a huge gash on his left hand when Aaron Hicks stepped on it with his spikes running to first base in the second inning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO