Tribute band pays homage to Neil Diamond

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood is a presence whose memory torments an ex-lover in the new song “Ghost Story,” the country star’s first solo release since her 2021 religious album My Savior. Underwood’s previous secular album Cry Pretty was released in 2018. Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with Josh Kear and Hillary Lindsey, “Ghost Story” situates the singer in the aftermath of a breakup. She’s out living her best life, but still exacting her revenge for being wronged. “You’ll be sitting home drinkin’ bout me/when I’m out with my friends at the bar,” she sings...

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO