ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Kaley Cuoco Makes A Bold Statement About Possibly Marrying Again

By Desirée O
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you were a fan of "The Big Bang Theory," then you already know that Kaley Cuoco navigated onscreen romance during her days playing Penny. However, the star has also experienced a bit of a roller coaster ride when it comes to her real-life relationships. In fact, Cuoco has been both...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Demanding Answers Over Kaley Cuoco’s Huge News on Instagram

Ever since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has garnered millions of fans and in the process, viewers have wondered about a few questions surrounding the plot and their favorite characters. So, it’s no surprise that when actress Kaley Cuoco (who played Penny Hofstadter) announced the upcoming release of a book dedicated to all things Big Bang, many were ecstatic.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kaley Cuoco Says She Will 'Never Get Married Again' Following Split From Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco may be swearing off marriage, but she's not turning her back on love. It's been seven months since the Flight Attendant star and her ex, Karl Cook, jointly announced their split after three years of marriage. At the time, they told the public in part, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another" and explained that they "realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Karl Cook
Person
Zosia Mamet
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kaley Cuoco Says She'll Never Marry Again 7 Months After Latest Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kaley Cuoco is enjoying her success with HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, but it’s her personal life that has her thinking about her future. The 36-year-old actress knows — for sure— that a third trip down the aisle is not in the cards for her, according to her new cover story in the April issue of Glamour magazine. She was married for four years to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, they divorced in 2016, and in September 2021, she separated from her second husband, equestrian Karl Cook, after their four-year marriage. Cuoco wants everyone to...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Perfectly Clear#Tattoos
mansionglobal.com

Kaley Cuoco Sells Los Angeles Mansion for Nearly $16.2 Million

The custom-made Los Angeles home of actor Kaley Cuoco and her equestrian ex-husband, Karl Cook, has sold for nearly $16.2 million. The nearly 11,000-square-foot Hidden Hills residence sold on March 31 in an off-market deal, according to public records. It had been home to Ms. Cuoco, 36, and Mr. Cook, 31, since early 2020. The couple bought it together for $11.75 million through two separate trusts connected to their business managers.
REAL ESTATE
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Here's where Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley really stand following their recent breakup, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-March 2022, starting with this off-and-on couple… Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have now been seen together practically every week since mid-February — when the news broke that they'd supposedly called it quits. On March 20, they were spied packing on the PDA at the Demetria Winery in Los Olivos, California. An onlooker told People magazine that they "seemed really happy" and were "very affectionate" with each other — they "kissed each other's heads" and she even sat in his lap at one point! Two days later, E! News reported that, according to a source, the actress and the professional football player are focusing on "rebuilding their relationship" — though their engagement remains off. "They've been spending a lot of time together and are happy with where things are. They haven't had a lot of down time and have been traveling all over seeing friends and visiting different cities. They don't stay in one place for long," said the source, adding that the Emmy nominee and the NFL quarterback "aren't getting too far ahead of themselves," though things between them are "working out" and they're "very much enjoying this time together."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kaley Cuoco says Sharon Stone slap in The Flight Attendant season 2 was unplanned: ‘Came outta nowhere... I was in shock’

Kaley Cuoco has revealed that Sharon Stone surprised her with a slap to the face while filming The Flight Attendant.The actor, who also serves as an executive producer on the comedy-thriller series, plays airline worker Cassie Bowden. In the first season, she was preoccupied with solving the murder of a passenger she’d had a fling with while dealing with alcohol addiction.With the show’s second run due to air later this month, Cuoco has shared some of the behind the scenes work that brought the story to life.With Stone joining the cast as Cassie’s mother for the new season, Cuoco...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Viola Davis Is Hiding from Michelle Obama After Making ‘The First Lady’

Thursday night, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of ‘The First Lady’ at the premiere, including Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer. In the show, Viola stars as Michelle Obama. As for what she drew her to the project, Viola said, “Showing strong women, Michelle Obama being one of them. We’re dedicated to elevated content… We’re dedicated to integrated elevated content. I want to do movies that feature women of color, I mean, we have ‘The Woman King’ coming up… We have an expansive imagination when it comes to our presence in a narrative, and this is a good chance to show that.”
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Review: Kaley Cuoco’s Series Is Still Frenetic, Frustrating Fun

Cassie Bowden just can’t catch a break. The second season of “The Flight Attendant” finds Kaley Cuoco’s character struggling to stay one step ahead in a frenetic, spy-fueled game of cat and mouse. She’s also trying to stay sober for once, something that she was most definitely not in the show’s first season. The result is a more layered and introspective season than the first, but one that’s still charged with whodunnit intrigue.
TV SERIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy