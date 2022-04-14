Kansas man convicted on Jessica’s Law charges

WINDSOR (BCN) – A Windsor man was sentenced to 8 years, 4 months in state prison on Monday for assault with a firearm, sales of Xanax and cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, all felonies, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Hector Barragan, 22, was on probation for selling Xanax in January of 2020 when Petaluma officers made contact with his vehicle and conducted a probation search. During the search, officers found 180 Xanax pills, cocaine, suspected LSD and fentanyl, along with multiple cell phones and over $1,000 in cash.
Officers also found a “ghost gun” —...
