Parsons, KS

Kansas man convicted on Jessica’s Law charges

 2 days ago
PARSONS — A Parsons man was convicted on two child sex offenses under the Kansas Jessica’s Law statute, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Jared W. Bybee, 37, of Parsons,...

RCPD: 81-year-old arrested for crash that killed Riley Co. man

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 2021 accident have made an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested 81-year-old Russell Peterson of Randolph, on a Riley County District Court Warrant on requested charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree; unintentional but reckless, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Register Citizen

Stamford man, convicted felon, charged with possession of handgun, extended magazine, police say

STAMFORD — A city man who was out of prison on parole was arrested Thursday morning on gun and drug charges, according to police. Toney Jordan, 33, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possessing weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell following a weeks-long investigation by the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime squad.
STAMFORD, CT
Manhattan, KS
