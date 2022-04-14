Be Our Guest! Buy a $30 gift certificate to Dinner Bell for only $15

When Ruth Fertel mortgaged her home to buy Chris Steak House in 1965, she probably didn't expect to launch a culinary empire in the process. Following its transformation into Ruth's Chris Steak House in the 1970s, the New Orleans-based restaurant embarked on a unique path to become of the nation's top dining establishments. Visit any of the 100+ outposts around the U.S., and you'll find a consistent pattern of elegant ambiance, solid customer service, and a bountiful supply of premium meats grilled and seasoned to perfection. The herb-infused butter pat and heated plates (500 degrees, to be exact) have become signature parts of the experience.

