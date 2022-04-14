Gunman robs South Bay cell phone store

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a gunman who robbed a cell phone store in San Ysidro Wednesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., a man walked into the Metro by T-Mobile store at 416 W. San Ysidro Blvd., went up to the counter and started talking to an employee, Officer R. Heims said in a news release. A few minutes later, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the worker, demanding money.

“The register was opened and the suspect took the money and a phone,” Heims said.

The man was last seen headed southbound by foot on W. San Ysidro Blvd. He was described as Hispanic, bald and between 35 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater with blue on it and grey pants.

The department’s robbery detectives are investigating.

