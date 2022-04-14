ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Supreme Court rejects state legislative maps a fourth time

By Maeve Walsh
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38prv5_0f9STKNT00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court rejected — for the fourth time — the third set of state legislative maps Thursday, sending the Ohio Redistricting Commission back to the drawing board.

The seven-member commission, which approved “modified” versions of maps in late March that had already been deemed unconstitutional by the court, must reconvene and submit a new set of maps by 9 a.m. on May 6, according to an entry from Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.

Westerville man charged with murder of 4-month-old daughter

In a 4-3 vote largely split down party lines, the Republican-majority commission rejected map proposals from two independent mapmakers that were called in to mediate the map-drawing process, instead offering their “modified” version.

The Court also denied requests by the League of Women Voters of Ohio, who filed suit against the commission for failing to abide by the court’s orders, that the commission demonstrate why it should not be held in contempt of court.

O’Connor said petitioners who oppose the next set of maps can file an objection three days after the new place is delivered to the court.

Requests to extend the May 6 deadline will not be granted, O’Connor said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Westerville, OH
City
Columbus, OH
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Ohio Chamber wants Michigan pipeline to remain open

(The Center Square) – The Ohio Chamber of Commerce has joined the legal fight to keep a Michigan pipeline open, urging a U.S. district court to rule against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as gas prices continue to rise across the country. The Ohio Chamber, along with five other business organizations...
OHIO STATE
Reuters

South Carolina institutes firing squad executions

March 18 (Reuters) - South Carolina now has the means to facilitate executions by firing squad, officials said Friday, making it one of few states where it is lawful to carry out a death sentence in that manner. The state Department of Corrections said it alerted the Attorney General's office...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man indicted on fentanyl and gun charges; US Attorney Ihlenfeld reacts: “The problem has exploded”

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-New details on an ongoing federal investigation: An Ohio man is now indicted on fentanyl and guns charges after a traffic stop in Wheeling. 7News has a one-on-one interview with U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld on this investigation and many others like it. “It’s very dangerous. This is a disturbing national trend that […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Lines#Wcmh#The Ohio Supreme Court#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
Cleveland.com

The never-ending story: The Ohio redistricting commission continues its fourth go at creating state legislative maps Capitol Letter

Redistricting roundup: There was a flurry of redistricting-related activity over the weekend. The Ohio Redistricting Commission met Saturday and plotted out a course to try to come up with new state legislative maps before a March 28 deadlines set by the Ohio Supreme Court. As Andrew Tobias writes, the commission made plans to meet Monday and Tuesday, with a possible Sunday meeting, and agreed to hire outside mapmakers and a mediator to try to resolve any disagreements between Republicans and Democrats. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Frank LaRose paused a scheduled mailing of military ballots to let the state and legal process play out, while as Jeremy Pelzer writes, the federal government signed off on a deal with state officials to revise the deadlines for sending the military ballots.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy