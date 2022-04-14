Ohio State To Honor Dwayne Haskins With Tribute During Spring Game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ohio State will honor Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins with a moment of silence and video tribute during Saturday’s spring game.

There will be a moment of silence before the national anthem and a video tribute to Haskins just before halftime, according to media members at coach Ryan Day’s pre-spring game press conference Thursday. Players will also wear “DH” decals on their helmets.

Twenty-four-year-old Haskins was hit and killed by a dump truck in Florida on Saturday. Police said he was trying to cross lanes on a highway when he was killed. He was reportedly in Miami working out with several of his teammates.

Day remembers Haskins as not only a gifted athlete, but also a genuine person full of compassion.

In Pittsburgh, a visitation and celebration of life service are scheduled for next Friday at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church.

After playing college football at Ohio State, Haskins started right away in Washington. After being released, he signed with the Steelers in January of 2021.

Haskins’ death is under investigation.