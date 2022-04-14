Stephen Curry on track to return in Game 1 against Nuggets

Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) is on track to make his return in Game 1 vs. Nuggets on Saturday as long as he clears team’s scrimmage today without issues, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater .

Steph Curry: “I’ve never enjoyed practice as much as this week. There’s a good energy.” – 6:14 PM

Stephen Curry on scrimmaging today in practice:

“Everything about it was awesome. The moment, getting ready for playoffs, being out four weeks, every step has been in the right direction in terms of trying to get back out there, and I’ve never enjoyed practice so much.” – 5:58 PM

Steph Curry said there remains discomfort in his foot, but he doesn’t need to be 100%.

“When you get cleared to play, there’s no time to really worry about that. Are you gonna help the team win? Are you gonna make an impact? If I feel like the answer is yes, I’m ready to play.” pic.twitter.com/15oYSuqLbe – 5:57 PM

Stephen Curry: “There’s a little uncertainty in terms of what rotations will look like, but I feel like we have enough in the bank in terms of playoff experience.” – 5:56 PM

Stephen Curry on potentially playing with Klay, Draymond and Andre for the first time together all season: “There’s a lot of excitement about that. There’s also uncertainty about rotations on what it’s really going to look like. But I think we have enough in the bank.” – 5:55 PM

From Nuggets practice: Markus Howard has been playing the role of Steph Curry in drills. Jamal Murray’s also on the scout team. He’s been putting on his best Klay Thompson impression, hence the headband from yesterday. – 5:46 PM

Warriors guard Klay Thompson on how Stephen Curry looked in today’s scrimmage: “Steph looked like himself. He gives everybody a lift. Just his presence on the court, it’s great to have him out there.” – 5:07 PM

Steph Curry participated in the team’s scrimmage today. Steve Kerr says he played three six minute spurts. He says he’s “optimistic” that he’ll be available for Game 1, but he’ll be re-evaluated again tomorrow before any official decisions are made. – 4:19 PM

Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry (foot sprain) was a full participant in today’s scrimmage and, assuming no issues on Friday, should be available Saturday for Game 1 of the series against the Nuggets. Three 6-minute segments. Curry is ‘optimistic’ that he will play. – 4:19 PM

Steph Curry scrimmaged today. Three 6-minute segments. Kerr: “Felt good. Told me it’s another checkpoint to hit. He’s optimistic he’ll play Saturday.” Warriors not making anything official. But everything clearly remains on track. – 4:19 PM

Check out the latest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse. Is Stephen Curry playing in game 1? How the Warriors will perform against the Nuggets, Andre Iguodala’s thoughts on winning a championship this season, and more.

Mark Medina: Warriors’ Stephen Curry said he’s “hoping it’s Saturday” when he returns for Game 1 vs the Nuggets -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 14, 2022

Connor Letourneau: Steph Curry on his injured left foot: “There’s a little bit of pain or discomfort. But you get cleared to play, and at that point there’s no time to really worry about that.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / April 14, 2022

Connor Letourneau: Steph Curry: “This injury, the first 2.5 weeks, I literally couldn’t do anything. I had a boot on. … It’s weird how it goes from almost 0% to 75% really quick.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / April 14, 2022