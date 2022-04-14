ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

“Spring is in the Hair” Hosted by RUSD and United Way Huge Success

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 1 day ago

“Spring is in the Hair!” On Tuesday, student barbers and stylists from Gateway Technical College provided free haircuts and simple styles to students at Julian Thomas Elementary School. The event helped provide confidence and gave families access to hygiene resources. “Spring is in the Hair” was made possible thanks to Racine Unified’s partnership with the United Way. Additionally, the Gateway students received training hours for their work.

United Way of Racine County has a well-developed partnership with the Racine Unified School District Community Schools, which serve as a central hub for the families in the surrounding areas. Since 2016, this beneficial partnership has provided academic, family, financial, health and social support services throughout the three RUSD Community Schools, which are Julian Thomas Elementary, Knapp Elementary and Mitchell K-8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMWhb_0f9SS3Z000
Credit: United Way of Racine County

Katie Tuttle, the United Way of Racine County Community School Coordinator at Julian Thomas is essential in identifying problems and needs within the school. She works to address problems impacting students as they are reported. “I was approached by the school social worker,” said Tuttle, “who informed me that many families were having trouble accessing hygiene items. I also noticed that some students were being bullied due to a lack of resources around haircutting and hairstyles.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nu0RX_0f9SS3Z000
Credit: United Way of Racine County

Once a problem was identified, Tuttle sought out a solution, which is how this event was born. Tuttle explained, “through place-based programming and local partnerships, we ensure that students, families and community members have the resources they need to succeed.” Not only did Tuttle coordinate “Spring is in the Hair,” but also allocated resources and organized a hygiene drive.

Spring is in the Hair: One of Several Community School Events

More than 50 haircuts and hairstyles were given that day to students. However, the need for hygiene products and care isn’t over yet. “‘Spring is in the Hair’ is just one of many great community school events we host throughout the year for the students and families,” Tuttle emphasized. Before this event was over, the next one – the hygiene drive – was already underway.

They are currently accepting donations for the school-wide hygiene drive at Julian Thomas. Visit the Amazon Wish List by clicking the button below.

Visit UnitedWayRacine.org/LIFT to stay updated on upcoming events and resources at the community schools.

Schools

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

Academies of Racine Student Art Show Debuts April 1

Racine Unified School District’s Student Art Show will debut on Friday, April 1. The artwork created by The Academies of Racine students will be on display until April 30. On Friday, April 1, from 5 p.m until 8 p.m. there will be an opening reception taking place at the Artists Gallery located at 401 Main St. in Downtown Racine.
RACINE, WI
MyArkLaMiss

United Way of NELA hosts Celebrating Excellence 2021 Awards

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The United Way of NELA and its members raised more than three million dollars over the past year. The Celebrating Excellence 2021 award winners were for people who have gone above and beyond in giving to the community and raising money for United Way helping campaigns. KTVE/KARD was one of the […]
MONROE, LA
KTBS

500 Tree Giveaway a huge success

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Backed up traffic down Old Minden Road were fellow Shreveport Bossier City citizens, who drove to participate in the 500 Tree Giveaway hosted by the Arbor Day Foundation, Shreveport Green, and Texas Roadhouse. This giveaway is to help replenish all the trees lost during these last couple of years from winter storms, hurricanes/tornadoes, and aging.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
County
Racine County, WI
Sandusky Register

Perkins baby drive a huge success

PERKINS TWP. — Perkins police commanders coined the agency's first baby item drive a huge success. "We collected so many items and $440 in monetary donations," according to a department statement. On Sunday, police officers were stationed out front of the Sandusky Walmart on Milan Road (U.S. 250). Along...
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
Racine County Eye

Egg My House Fundraiser Aims to Raise Funds for Relay For Life

Egg My House! The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Racine is egging houses as a way to raise funds. This unique fundraising opportunity allows Relay For Life Racine volunteers the chance to deliver candy-filled eggs to porches across Racine County, just in time for Easter! 100% of the proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Racine.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Stylists#Hair Styles#College Education#United Way Huge Success#Gateway Technical College#Racine Unified#Rusd Community Schools#Knapp Elementary
Power 96

North American Farm and Power Show Huge Success

It sure was great to be back a the North American Farm in Power Show in Owatonna on the Steele County Fairgrounds. Two years ago if was canceled just as the shutdown and COVID pandemic was beginning. Then last March it was not surprising it was canceled because almost all activities were still being canceled. This year we were all pretty sure that the 2022 North American Farm and Power Show would be held in and around the Four Seasons Complex on the Steele County Fairgrounds.
OWATONNA, MN
Racine County Eye

10 Easter Events in Racine County

Hippity-hoppity, Easter’s on its way! There are plenty of Easter events happening in Racine County and every boy and girl deserves to join in on the Easter fun. If you’re looking for things to do for Easter, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what’s hoppin’ in...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Spring Election 2022 results

With a number of seats being uncontested, the Spring Election ended early as the vote totals came in before 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. About 27,000 people voted in the spring election. For many, there wasn’t much on the ballot. Only five of the 20 County Board seats were contested races. Caledonia and Mount Pleasant both had three seats up for grabs, but none of those were contested. Meanwhile, the City of Racine had one of its eight seats resulting in a contested race.
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Racine County Eye

UW-Parkside Receives $40k in Grants For Programs from Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin

SOMERS – The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is receiving more than $40,000 from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin (FCW) to enhance its water-related academic programs. FCW is a partnership of Wisconsin’s 13 public universities (Uw System), connecting with industry partners, local communities, policymakers and advocacy groups.​ Its mission is to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Summit Packaging Hiring to Fill $28M Expansion Space

Southside manufacturer Summit Packaging is hiring full- and part-time workers to make the transition into a $28 million, 77,000-square-foot expansion space go more smoothly. Company officials hosted a groundbreaking Tuesday at their current facility at 3441 S. Memorial Drive with Racine Mayor Cory Mason and other city representatives as well as folks from Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC), Racine County, and VJS Construction Services.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy