Temperatures warm, breezes continue Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’ll be a much calmer and somewhat quieter spring day across New Mexico Thursday. We’ll still contend with some stronger PM wind gusts especially east of the mountains with peak gusts topping 25-35 mph. This unfortunately won’t help the ongoing fire conditions as they continue to battle the blazes and extreme dryness. High temps will warm around 10° warmer than Wednesday. The ABQ metro area will reach 70° Thursday afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Roswell will approach 80° and Santa Fe 63°. Our wind speeds continue through Thursday evening and overnight especially south. Some higher clouds arrive late far north. Overall, it’ll be a much milder night.

For Good Friday, we’ll see even warmer temperatures with continued stronger wind gusts east of the mountains. It’ll be a westerly wind with gusts over 40 mph for Santa Rosa and Las Vegas. This means highs near 90° for the southeast corner and middle to upper 70s for the RGV. Another weak backdoor front is eyeing northeastern NM . This keeps the stronger wind speeds going for us and will only cool that part of the state. Highs drop 10° for Clayton and Raton. But the strongest wind Saturday will remain over western NM with gusts 35-40 mph in the afternoon. Temps hover in the upper 70s for Albuquerque. Easter Sunday looks rather pleasant with mild temps, sunny skies, and somewhat calmer winds for central and western NM.

