Watching the second season of "Bridgerton," it's clear that the people in charge of creating this sumptuous Regency feast know a lot about their source material. No, I don't just mean Julia Quinn's original "Bridgerton" novels, but also the work of two of the greatest romance authors of all time: Jane Austen and William Shakespeare. As Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) butt heads and try to fall in love, they walk in the footsteps of other iconic couples that came before them.

TV SERIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO