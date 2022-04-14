ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Several New Britain residents speak up against proposed resolution regarding park use regulations, say it goes against first amendment rights

New Britain Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN – Several residents expressed concern about a proposed resolution regarding park use regulations and how it would impact first amendment rights. The city’s Common Council met Wednesday night and discussed a resolution that would amend a portion of Chapter 17 of the city’s Code of Ordinances regarding park use....

www.newbritainherald.com

