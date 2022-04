The parents of American aid worker Kayla Mueller, who was kidnapped by Isis and died in captivity, sent a personal plea to the terror group’s leader in a bid to secure her release.In emotional testimony at the trial of British Isis fighter El Shafee Elsheikh, Marsha Mueller recounted the great lengths she and her husband Carl had gone to in their efforts to free their daughter.One such attempt included a video message from the two of them to Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, who was the leader of Isis at the time, which they sent in an email to Kayla’s captors.“I...

