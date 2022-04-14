ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hunt for prizes at Tampa’s Downtown ‘Eggsploration’ this weekend

By Brianda Villegas
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPumN_0f9SOLwJ00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are looking for family-friendly activities this Easter weekend, you can check out Downtown Tampa’s largest egg hunt.

The new event is called Tampa’s Downtown Eggsploration , and is scheduled to kick off at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on Saturday.

Easter egg hunts across Tampa Bay

Nearly 40,000 colorful plastic eggs will be hidden around the park for people of all ages to hunt for.

“This is scavenger hunt style so that means there is nothing inside of the eggs. We want you to find a cool combination of them, like a challenge and then bring them to redeem for prizes,” Tampa Downtown Partnership Marketing and Design Manager Ashly Anderson said.

Some prizes for kids range from small stuffed toys to even gift certificates for free ice cream. Adults can also choose to participate in the egg hunt for the chance to win a Downtown Staycation package.

“For teenagers, there’s also a raffle for Apple AirPods, we know that’s something really important for them. The Easter Bunny is obsessed with the AirPods, they might try to take them,” Anderson said.

Tampa’s Downtown Eggsploration will take place at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

The egg hunt will be broken up into two timeframes: 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m – 1:30 p.m. The event is free, and open to the public. Attendants must register at the park before egg hunting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
8 News Now

Downtown Summerlin to celebrate Earth Day with weekend festivities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin will be hosting several events to celebrate Earth Day weekend of on Friday, Apr. 22 and Saturday, Apr. 23. Festivities will include the Happy Earth Day Festival, Student Farmers Market, Tour de Summerlin, Summerlin Half Marathon, and a Pollinator Garden. Happy Earth Day Festival The Happy Earth Day Festival […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Downtown Tampa#Toys#Apple Airpods#Downtown Eggsploration#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy