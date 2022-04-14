ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver repeatedly runs over woman in horrifying, caught-on-camera road-rage attack

By Joshua Rhett Miller
 1 day ago

A New Jersey man repeatedly ran over a woman in a ruthless road-rage attack, shocking video shows.

The harrowing footage captured Tuesday by a witness in Elizabeth shows the moment Vincent Jean, 56, drove his silver Mitsubishi SUV over the 23-year-old victim after they had a minor traffic accident nearby, Union County authorities said Wednesday.

Jean, of Elizabeth, tried to flee after the fender-bender, but then took aim at the young woman as she tried to take pictures of his SUV so she could identify him to police, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said in a statement.

“At that point, the suspect drove his car directly at the victim and she began to run onto the lawn to avoid being struck,” Daniel said. “The suspect drove onto the lawn and struck the victim, then drove over her before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time.”

Vincent Jean attempted to run over his victim multiple times.
According to police, it was because they had a minor fender-bender and she was attempting to take pictures of his license plate.

Jean — who blared his horn as he drove onto a front yard as the woman screamed — then fled in his SUV, Daniel said. Moments earlier, a shocked witness yelled for him to stop his savage assault, the footage shows.

“Stop!” the witness screamed. “What the f–k! What the f–k!”

Cops caught up with Jean later Tuesday as he sat in his damaged SUV in Elizabeth. He was charged with counts including first-degree attempted murder and third-degree assault by auto.

Vincent Jean was charged with counts including first-degree attempted murder and third-degree assault by auto.

The victim, meanwhile, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, Daniel said.

Jean remains held at the Union County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing, online records show. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should contact Elizabeth police at (908) 358-9675.

