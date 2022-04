US District Judge William Orrick has rejected Tesla's argument that it isn't liable to Owen Diaz, according to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. Diaz is a former Black Tesla worker who accused the company of turning a blind eye to the racial abuse he suffered while working at its Fremont, California factory from 2015 to 2016. Last year, a jury ruled in favor of Diaz and awarded him $6.9 million in compensatory damages, as well as $130 million in punitive damages. Orrick has affirmed the jury's verdict but reduced the award to $15 million.

FREMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO