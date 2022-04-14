Box Office: “Father Stu” Faith Movie with Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg Needs Prayers After Slow Start

A24 has debuted the official trailer for Men, its upcoming horror film helmed by Ex Machina director Alex Garland. The movie stars Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley as Harper, a woman who flees to the English countryside after a personal tragedy in search of a place to heal. Her beautiful paradise quickly turns into hell, however, after she feels as if someone or something from the woods is stalking her. “What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland’s (Ex Machina, Annihilation) feverish, shape-shifting new horror film,” the official plot reads.”
