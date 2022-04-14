ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kevin Durant ‘not expecting’ Ben Simmons to play against Celtics

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

The Nets are either playing the greatest game of possum or you shouldn’t look for Ben Simmons to return anytime soon.

Amid rumors and reports the talented yet enigmatic newcomer could make his Nets debut in the upcoming opening-round series against the Celtics, coach Steve Nash and star Kevin Durant dumped a bucket of ice water on that possibility.

“No, I’m not expecting him to play,” Durant said after practice on Thursday. “That’s easier for me. I’m not putting any pressure on Ben to come out and hoop. I’m not expecting him to do anything except get his body right and get healthy as fast as he can. I’m preparing as if we’re playing with the team we have.”

Said Nash: “Internally, we’re not sitting here saying Ben’s returning in this series. We’ll see what happens.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Nets and the 6-foot-11 Simmons were eying a return as early as Game 4 of the best-of-seven series. The Athletic’s Shams Charania also reported on Thursday a similar timeline , slightly backing off his previous report that Simmons could be back by Game 3 of the series.

But Nash said that Simmons, a three-time All-Star who came over from the 76ers in the James Harden trade in February but has yet to play in a game for the Nets, is still doing individual work as he rehabs a herniated L-4 disk in his back that required an epidural shot on March 15. He has not ramped up his activity in recent days, although the 25-year-old Simmons is watching film with the team and is attending practices. He still hasn’t begun sprinting or running at full speed.

“It’s up to Ben — Ben’s back. It’s not up to me or any of us. There’s a chance Ben comes back, there’s a chance he doesn’t come back,” Nash said. “For us, we got to focus on the group, support Ben in his journey to get back on the floor, but at the same time we don’t have time to lose focus on the group that’s playing.

“Ben’s a franchise cornerstone, but right now it’s about supporting him physically and mentally to get back on the floor, and coaching this group to put its best foot forward in the first few games of the series at least.”

With that said, Nash wouldn’t hesitate using him at some point if Simmons and the training staff feel he is ready physically. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons hasn’t played in a game since the 76ers were eliminated from the postseason last June. He requested a trade after that exit and mostly stayed away from the team until he was moved.

“He’s a super talented player,” Nash said. “I think we’d have to give [it] a chance if he was healthy enough to play.”

Nash has allowed himself to dream what the Nets would look like with the multi-talented Simmons in the lineup, providing more size, defensive ability and playmaking to his star-studded group. But he also believes it’s not necessarily close to happening.

“When we made the trade, everyone imagined how Ben could fit into our group, but I’m not sitting here expecting him back at any moment,” Nash said. “When he’s ready and he’s back, it’ll be great.”

When that takes place exactly remains uncertain

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
