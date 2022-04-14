Rotating blue laser light reveals unimagined dynamics in living cells

Ultrafast mode-locking fiber lasers are becoming attractive light sources for a variety of applications including scientific research and industrial productions due to their unique advantages such as portability, alignment-robustness, better thermal management and power-scalability. With the fast-pacing scientific explorations and industrial progressions, there have been increasing demands on fiber lasers for higher pulse energy, shorter pulse duration, better power-scalable mode-locking mechanisms and more controllable intra-pulse phase dynamics. Recently the developments of ultrafast fiber lasers have gained rapid advances by precisely tailoring the intracavity spectral and temporal properties for mode-locking oscillators and subsequent amplifiers, which essentially involve the interplay between multiple physical characteristics as exemplified by nonlinear optical effects and dispersion1. With the interaction between nonlinear and dispersive effects, soliton dynamics2,3 has become one of the most predominant mechanisms for understanding complex ultrafast pulse evolutions and developing novel femtosecond fiber lasers.

