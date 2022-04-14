NoMad Hotel tests first luxury condo project in Miami’s Wynwood

If you’re still smarting from the closure of New York’s beloved NoMad Hotel, it might be time to head to Miami.

Yesterday, the hotel brand – which operates in London, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, but no longer in its namesake NYC neighborhood – announced its first-ever residential concept in the graffiti-soaked street art Mecca of Wynwood. It’s a project staked with the biggest names in Miami.

Art-obsessed Related Group captain Jorge Perez is partnering with David Edelstein’s Tricap, which has been investing in Wynwood for the last decade, on the project. Miami’s favorite design firm Arquitectonica is crafting the low-rise project’s look and feel.

Sydell Group, NoMad Hotel’s parent company, tapped James Beard Award winner and Eleven Madison Park bar director Leo Robischek to oversee the building’s rooftop restaurant and bar – which will have public and residents’-only portions. The residences will also feature a library, reminiscent of the now-shuttered NYC hotel’s beloved bar room.

The building by Related Group and Tricap is NoMad’s first residential experiment. Courtesy of Related GroupWynwood has seen massive growth as tourists flock to Wynwood Walls.

The residences will have rooftop bar and be anchored by Casa Tua CucinaImerza

At street level, the 329-unit condo tower will be anchored by Casa Tua Cucina, a food hall concept by the owners of Miami Beach’s eponymous private club and ritzy restaurant.

“If you look at Wynwood from a drone, it’s a bullseye. It’s at the center of everything,” Edelstein, who also owns the art-packed W South Beach hotel, told The Post. “The re-zoning of the area allowing for new development but restricting height has allowed for really cool projects while maintaining the integrity and history of the neighborhood.”

The NoMad Residences Wynwood will rise at 2700 NW 2nd Avenue, one block from Wynwood Walls. The tower will reach just nine stories, and condos will range from 464 to 931 square feet and come with private balconies. Buyers will also have the option to rent their units to guests, using NoMad’s in-house property management team. Prices start at $500,000 and groundbreaking is slated for the fourth quarter of the year, with Fortune Development Sales handling marketing.

The project is adding significant inventory to the area, which is dominated by luxury rental properties, but hardly for-sale units. Nearby, an eight-story Diesel-branded condo will offer 159 turn-key residences designed by the Italian brand’s Living wing. But the NoMad is by far the most ambitious project to come to the area.

It’s also a seachange for the youthful area that has seen rapid gentrification over the last decade, but nothing quite so 5-star as this.

But the developers say that the building remains relatively affordable, with prices averaging at roughly $1,000 per square foot in an area that commands some of the highest rents in Miami-Dade county. They also add that the building will seamlessly fit into the context of the colorful neighborhood spearheaded by developer Tony Goldman some two decades ago.

“All developments in Wynwood are required to add art and murals to the building, so there are sections of the building where we will commission artists to do custom work,” said Nick Perez, the scion and senior vice president of Related Group. “Something Related prides itself on is providing museum-quality artwork to all of its projects.”

“What we are doing is really in line with what Tony Goldman originally envisioned,” added Edelstein. “It’s the same vernacular and vocabulary.”