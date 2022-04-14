ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NoMad Hotel tests first luxury condo project in Miami’s Wynwood

By Christopher Cameron
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxjsV_0f9SMdhh00

If you’re still smarting from the closure of New York’s beloved NoMad Hotel, it might be time to head to Miami.

Yesterday, the hotel brand – which operates in London, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, but no longer in its namesake NYC neighborhood – announced its first-ever residential concept in the graffiti-soaked street art Mecca of Wynwood. It’s a project staked with the biggest names in Miami.

Art-obsessed Related Group captain Jorge Perez is partnering with David Edelstein’s Tricap, which has been investing in Wynwood for the last decade, on the project. Miami’s favorite design firm Arquitectonica is crafting the low-rise project’s look and feel.

Sydell Group, NoMad Hotel’s parent company, tapped James Beard Award winner and Eleven Madison Park bar director Leo Robischek to oversee the building’s rooftop restaurant and bar – which will have public and residents’-only portions. The residences will also feature a library, reminiscent of the now-shuttered NYC hotel’s beloved bar room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EF4Aj_0f9SMdhh00 The building by Related Group and Tricap is NoMad’s first residential experiment. Courtesy of Related Group https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFgdF_0f9SMdhh00
Wynwood has seen massive growth as tourists flock to Wynwood Walls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fKvi_0f9SMdhh00 The residences will have rooftop bar and be anchored by Casa Tua CucinaImerza

At street level, the 329-unit condo tower will be anchored by Casa Tua Cucina, a food hall concept by the owners of Miami Beach’s eponymous private club and ritzy restaurant.

“If you look at Wynwood from a drone, it’s a bullseye. It’s at the center of everything,” Edelstein, who also owns the art-packed W South Beach hotel, told The Post. “The re-zoning of the area allowing for new development but restricting height has allowed for really cool projects while maintaining the integrity and history of the neighborhood.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4Rni_0f9SMdhh00 Luxury labels like Bentley and Baccarat launch condo towers in Miami

The NoMad Residences Wynwood will rise at 2700 NW 2nd Avenue, one block from Wynwood Walls. The tower will reach just nine stories, and condos will range from 464 to 931 square feet and come with private balconies. Buyers will also have the option to rent their units to guests, using NoMad’s in-house property management team. Prices start at $500,000 and groundbreaking is slated for the fourth quarter of the year, with Fortune Development Sales handling marketing.

The project is adding significant inventory to the area, which is dominated by luxury rental properties, but hardly for-sale units. Nearby, an eight-story Diesel-branded condo will offer 159 turn-key residences designed by the Italian brand’s Living wing. But the NoMad is by far the most ambitious project to come to the area.

It’s also a seachange for the youthful area that has seen rapid gentrification over the last decade, but nothing quite so 5-star as this.

But the developers say that the building remains relatively affordable, with prices averaging at roughly $1,000 per square foot in an area that commands some of the highest rents in Miami-Dade county. They also add that the building will seamlessly fit into the context of the colorful neighborhood spearheaded by developer Tony Goldman some two decades ago.

“All developments in Wynwood are required to add art and murals to the building, so there are sections of the building where we will commission artists to do custom work,” said Nick Perez, the scion and senior vice president of Related Group. “Something Related prides itself on is providing museum-quality artwork to all of its projects.”

“What we are doing is really in line with what Tony Goldman originally envisioned,” added Edelstein. “It’s the same vernacular and vocabulary.”

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Penthouse in Miami’s Residences by Armani/Casa Lists for Nearly $20 Million

Located in the Sunny Isles section of Miami, the Residences by Armani/Casa feature extensive waterfront views. The last available penthouse at the Residences by Armani/Casa in Miami has listed for $19.95 million. The five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom duplex is equipped with amenities including a glass elevator and an entertainment area that includes a wet bar, a home gym, a steam room and a service room, according to the listing.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
mansionglobal.com

Miami Penthouse That Fetched $20.5 Million at Auction Last Month Now Listed for Nearly $34 Million

A Miami penthouse that sold for $20.5 million at auction in February is back on the market, now with a price tag of $33.9 million. The three-floor penthouse overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at the Regalia Miami in Sunny Isles Beach offers more than 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, according to last week’s listing with Mark Pordes of Pordes Residential.
REAL ESTATE
Architectural Digest

The 7 Most Beautiful Resorts on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

This truth is undeniable: Mexico is always a good idea. And the resorts in Mexico are equally enticing. With so many distinctive cultures, styles, cuisines, and beliefs, the United States’ southern neighbor is gloriously diverse and endlessly exciting. That even applies to a narrower zone: mainland Mexico’s long Pacific Coast. There, destinations such as Careyes are the epitome of imaginations running wild to build—over half a century—one of the most original and vibrant beach communities in the world. Elsewhere, recognizable luxury brands have created resorts that turn fantasy into reality. Here, the seven most spectacular resorts in Mexico stretching up and down the Pacific coast, with views for days, not to mention, at certain times, sea turtles and humpback whales.
LIFESTYLE
WFMZ-TV Online

Scarlett Johansson 'sells New York penthouse at a loss'

Scarlett Johansson has sold her penthouse in Manhattan at a loss. The 37-year-old actress acquired the two-bedroom, two-bathroom property for $2.1 million in 2008, and she's now sold the penthouse for $1.87 million, according to the New York Post newspaper. Scarlett put the property on the market nearly two years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Goldman
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Artistic mansion isn’t what you’d expect. Take a look at the $4 million Texas home

There’s a hidden jewel like no other tucked away in the suburbs of San Antonio, and it’s on the Texas real estate market for $3.95 million. The 8,320-square-foot work of art that’s referred to as “an unprecedented creation” in its listing on Phyllis Browning Company, was built in 2014 and has “imported details from Asia, India and Europe” throughout the elegant property.
REAL ESTATE
New York YIMBY |

Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences Completes Construction at 1185 Broadway in NoMad, Manhattan

Exterior work is complete on the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences, a 45-story skyscraper at 1185 Broadway in NoMad. Designed by Rafael Vinoly and developed by Marriott, Ritz Carlton Hotels, and Flag Luxury Properties, the 580-foot-tall reinforced concrete tower will yield 250 guest rooms spread across 150,000 square feet and 16 one- and two-bedroom penthouse residences on the upper levels. Lendlease is the general contractor for the project, which is located at the corner of Broadway and West 28th Street. The Erin Boisson Aries team at Christie’s International Real Estate is handling the sales of the penthouses.
MANHATTAN, NY
mansionglobal.com

A Look at New York’s Gilded Age and Its Lavish Mansions

Following the end of the Civil War in 1865, new wealth began to amass in the U.S., creating the era known as the Gilded Age. Opulence was prevalent, especially in New York society, with industry titans like John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie and the Vanderbilts as the faces of the emerging new money.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nomad#Gentrification#Condos#Sydell Group#Nyc Hotel#Related Group Wynwood#Wynwood Walls#Casa Tua Cucinaimerza
Boston Globe

Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean islands list for $125 million

(Bloomberg) — Two private Caribbean islands that belonged to Jeffrey Epstein, the late pedophile financier who died in jail, are up for sale for $125 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The U.S. Virgin Island property — Great St. James and Little St. James — spans more than 230...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

JW Marriott Teams Up With Landscape Designer Lily Kwong to Elevate Its Hotel Gardens

Click here to read the full article. Officially, the JW Marriott collection is a tribute to Marriott International’s founder, the late J. Willard Marriott, whose belief in holistic wellbeing has inspired 115 retreats across the globe. But insiders would note that these properties are also a clear nod to his wife—as long as you know to look outside. A dedicated gardener in her downtime, Alice Sheets Marriott was passionate about everything from geraniums and hydrangeas to the family raspberry patch in New Hampshire, where she routinely turned the fruits of her labor into jam. (No dabbler in the kitchen, she’d started...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $36 Million London Penthouse Has a Private Bar Hidden in the Eaves

Click here to read the full article. 9 Millbank truly captures the essence of British style. Home to 1920s industrialist offices that have been transformed into sumptuous apartments—including the manor home-style Conrad unit, just listed for $35.8 million—the Grade II-listed building, constructed between 1927 and 1929, is located in Westminster, what some might consider the epicenter of London. The residences overlook the River Thames and the Houses of Parliament, while landmarks like Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and Lambeth Palace are just a stone’s throw away. Even better, there are many pieces of history found within 9 Millbank, too.  The building itself...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
ARTnews

$409.8 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Ceiling Goes Unsold, Baltimore Museum Selects Contemporary Art Head, and More: Morning Links for April 8, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DREAM HOUSE. With a new billionaire reportedly being minted every 26 hours, you might think someone would would want to acquire a sprawling villa in Rome with the only known ceiling fresco by Caravaggio. But that, apparently, is not the case—at least at its current price. As the Guardian reports, the 30,000-plus-square-foot Villa Aurora drew not one bid  at a Thursday sale with an asking price of €377 million (about $409.8 million). It also did not draw any bidding at €471 million ($511.9 million) in January. It will now...
BALTIMORE, MD
mansionglobal.com

Historic Midtown Atlanta Mansion Lists for Nearly $2.3 Million

The main residence has four bedrooms. Bartolotti Media / Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty. A historic mansion with a separate guest house in the heart of Midtown Atlanta built by Georgia Gov.William J. Northen in 1909 hit the market on Thursday with a $2.295 million price tag. The current...
HOME & GARDEN
ARTnews

Major Matisse Show Planned, Sean Connery Picasso Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links for April 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines COLLECTION MANAGEMENT. The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, said that it has received a gift from an anonymous local couple of 70 artworks by major American and European figures, including Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt, and Alberto Giacometti, the Associated Press reports. The Bruce’s director, Robert Wolterstorff, termed the donation “unprecedented in its scale and quality. The museum is currently undergoing a $60 million expansion that is set for a March 2023 completion. Meanwhile, the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio will sell three Impressionist pieces next month at Sotheby’s, with the aim of raising as much as...
GREENWICH, CT
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy