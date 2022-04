ASHEBORO, N.C. — Fire crews were on the scene of a car crash on McDowell Road near Mack Road in Asheboro Sunday night. It happened around 8:12 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they worked to pull several people out of a vehicle. Crews quickly extricated one person where they had to remove the door and push out a dash for the second.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 25 DAYS AGO