US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

At the height of his success as an author in the 1950s and 1960s, Truman Capote was known for his coterie of glamorous female friends, comprising some of the chicest high society women in New York at the time. There was Babe Paley, the wife of CBS tycoon William S. Paley; C.Z. Guest, a cover girl and muse, whose laidback style was universally celebrated; Lee Radziwill, the younger sister of Jackie Kennedy who was married to a European prince; Slim Keith, later Lady Keith, a California It girl credited with discovering Lauren Bacall. Accompanying him to parties, on yachts, and sojourns around the world, they were his world: his biggest supporters and confidantes. Yet by the mid-1960s, Capote was suffering with a bad case of writer's block, and he started to mine the secret lives of his glamorous friends to write a new book, Unanswered Prayers. When he published the first of these thinly-veiled vignettes in Esquire, the reaction was swift and brutal: complete social isolation.

