US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

4. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

6. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

7. “Lover Arisen” by J.R. Ward (Gallery)

8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

10.“The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

11.“The Match” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

12.“The Younger Wife” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s)

13.“French Braid” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

14.“The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

15.“One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

2. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

3. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)

4. “Time Is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

5. “Recessional” by David Mamet (Broadside)

6. “Nowhere for Very Long” by Brianna Madia (HarperOne)

7. “Bittersweet” by Susan Cain (Crown)

8. “Forever Boy” by Kate Swenson (Park Row)

9. “Glucose Revolution” by Jessie Inchauspe (Simon & Schuster)

10.“Life Makeover” by Dominique Sachse (Thomas Nelson)

11.“Designed to Last” by Petrone/Petrone (Tyndale Momentum)

12.“The Truth and Beauty” by Andrew Klavan (Zondervan)

13.“Life Force” byTony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

14.“Embrace Your Almost” by Jordan Lee Dooley (WaterBrook)

15.“The Healing Garden” by Juliet Blankespoor (Harvest)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Dark Night in Big Rock” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

3. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford” (Putnam)

4. “1st Case” by Patterson/Tebbetts (Grand Central)

5. “Any Sunday” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

6. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Anchor)

7. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

8. “Black Ice” by Brad Thor (Pocket)

9. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired” by Don Bentley (Berkley)

10.“The Amish Animal Doctor” by Patrice Lewis (Love Inspired)

11.“Mistaken for His Amish Bride” by Patricia Davids (Love Inspired)

12.“Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

13.“Detection Detail” by Terri Reed (Love Inspired Suspense)

14.“Kiss Me, Cowboy ” by Diana Palmer (Zebra

15.“Mountain Murder Investigation ” by Karen Kirst (Love Inspired Suspense)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 10” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

2. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 15″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

4. “Spy X Family, Vol. 7″ by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

5. “Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 2” by Naoya Matsumoto (Viz)

6. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

7. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. “The Family Plot” by Megan Collins (Atria)

9. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10.“The Viscount Who Loved Me ” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

11.“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba (coloring book)” by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

12.“The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

13.“The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

14.“An Offer from a Gentleman” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

15.“Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Read It and Reap: Some best-sellers headed to the big screen

Television producers seem to nod more enthusiastically at the novels we love, and plans have been announced to bring several book club favorites to the screen. Atul Gawande’s “Being Mortal,” a new look at how we treat death by surgeon Gawande, presents both the failures of modern treatment and the ways doctors can do better with dying patients. This should be a riveting look at how doctors, hospice workers and other health professionals handle the end-of-life decisions that must be made.
ABC News

New books to add to your April reading list

Zibby Owens is a podcaster, author, publisher, and columnist for "Good Morning America." April showers bring May flowers … and this April, a flood of fantastic fiction, non-fiction, poetry, stories and more, will delight even the most discerning reader. Below is a list of top picks:. Debut novel. 'Lessons...
Deadline

Patricia MacLachlan Dies: ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ Author, Hallmark Movie Series Co-Writer Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Patricia MacLachlan, author of the best-selling and award-winning 1985 children’s book Sarah, Plain and Tall and its sequels that were turned into three popular early 1990s Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movies starring Glenn Close, died March 31 at her home in Williamsburg, Mass. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her son John MacLachlan to The New York Times. No cause was specified. The book series and the three films chronicled the adventures of a Maine woman named Sarah Wheaton (played by Close in the movies) who travels to Kansas in 1910 as a...
Distractify

The Real-Life Inspiration for 'The Gilded Age's' Lina Astor Ruled New York Society

America rejected a monarchy during the American Revolution, but that didn't stop certain rich Americans from ruling society in the 1880s. Much of the HBO series The Gilded Age is drawn from the lives of real-life historical figures who lorded over society in 19th century New York City. One of those figures was Caroline "Lina" Astor" (played by Donna Murphy in the series).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Jane Eyre review – who is the true ‘mad woman in the attic’?

Not content with staging Chris Bush’s lucid new adaptation of Jane Eyre, the Stephen Joseph theatre is throwing on a whole Brontë festival. On the streets of Scarborough, Lisa Cagnacci’s audio walking tour gives you a blast of constitutional sea air before leading you up the hill to Anne Brontë’s grave. Back in the theatre, there are film screenings, children’s play sessions and, on Thursday, a brilliant lecture on Charlotte Brontë by Sassy Holmes of the Brontë Parsonage Museum.
The Independent

8 best quick reads for 2022: From crime and historical fiction to romance and memoir

Research shows that reading for pleasure improves our feelings of wellbeing and brings greater opportunities in education, employment and everyday life. However, one in three of us don’t read regularly for pleasure and one in six adults finds reading difficult.That’s where Quick Reads come in. Launched in 2006, Quick Reads are short, engaging books written by high-profile authors. Enthralling and easy-to-read, the titles encourage adult readers with diverse backgrounds and interests to get back into reading and discover brilliant books that are relevant for a modern audience. Keen readers will of course enjoy them just as much too.“These books are...
aiptcomics

Valiant adult novels coming soon with Blackstone Publishing partnership

Valiant Entertainment has revealed they’ve set up a partnership with Blackstone Publishing to produce adult novels featuring Valiant characters. It’s still early yet, but Shadowman, Eternal Warrior, and Livewire were just three characters that will likely get adult novel adaptations. With book publishing pulling in over $25 billion in 2020, the time is now to get into prose.
tatler.com

Truman Capote’s epic betrayal of his society Swans is the subject of Ryan Murphy’s new series

At the height of his success as an author in the 1950s and 1960s, Truman Capote was known for his coterie of glamorous female friends, comprising some of the chicest high society women in New York at the time. There was Babe Paley, the wife of CBS tycoon William S. Paley; C.Z. Guest, a cover girl and muse, whose laidback style was universally celebrated; Lee Radziwill, the younger sister of Jackie Kennedy who was married to a European prince; Slim Keith, later Lady Keith, a California It girl credited with discovering Lauren Bacall. Accompanying him to parties, on yachts, and sojourns around the world, they were his world: his biggest supporters and confidantes. Yet by the mid-1960s, Capote was suffering with a bad case of writer's block, and he started to mine the secret lives of his glamorous friends to write a new book, Unanswered Prayers. When he published the first of these thinly-veiled vignettes in Esquire, the reaction was swift and brutal: complete social isolation.
