ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers sign wide receiver Sammy Watkins: Reports

By TMJ4 Web Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142Uni_0f9SL9T300

The Green Bay Packers have signed a wide receiver after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Packers signed former Raven's wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Watkins back in 2014. After three years with them, he signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $48 million. In 2021, he signed a $6 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

That season, he had 27 receptions for 394 yards and a touchdown.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Sign Former First Round Pick

The story of the Packers’ off-season has been cap space and the wide receiver position. The Packers traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas in March and had not made a move to add a wideout. However, the Packers were linked to veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and hosted him for a visit today. The Packers are officially signing the former first-rounder to a one-year deal worth up to four million dollars.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Reportedly Land A Former Top WR For Aaron Rodgers

Undoubtedly, the Green Bay Packers must improve their receiving corps after Davante Adams left for the Las Vegas Raiders. It would be difficult to fill the void that the All-Pro wide receiver left, especially after a season with 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The trio of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
Yardbarker

LeRoy Butler: Three star receivers the Packers need to target now

LeRoy Butler knows a thing or two about the Green Bay Packers organization. He has been in Green Bay for the better part of the last three decades. The Packers Super Bowl window seems to be two, MAYBE three years long. based on Aaron Rodgers’ cap hit he seems to be a lock for two more years (barring retirement), and possibly a third.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Packers eyeing Sammy Watkins as help for Aaron Rodgers after Davante Adams trade

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ greatest weapon is no longer with the team with Davante Adams off to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, leaving some key holes at wide receiver to fill. Green Bay is on the hunt for help at the position, and veteran wideout Sammy Watkins is in for a visit, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Hosting Former 1st Round Wide Receiver Thursday

After trading Davante Adams to the Raiders earlier this offseason, the Packers need to find help for Aaron Rodgers. Help could soon be on the way. Green Bay is reportedly hosting former first-round pick and veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Although it’s just a visit, NFL insider Mike Garafolo thinks a deal could soon be on the way.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy