Denver, CO

7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: 15-17, 2022

By Óscar Contreras
 1 day ago
DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Get outside and go to a national park – it’s going to be free this Saturday

National Park Week kicks off this Saturday and to celebrate, the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees to all of Colorado’s national parks! What better opportunity to get outside and explore the beauty of Colorado? Luckily for you we’ve got four national parks to choose from: Rocky Mountain National Park, Mesa Verde National Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

2. Brush off those cowboy boots and get out that lasso for Rodeo All-Star Weekend

Rodeo stars will descend upon Denver for an action-packed spring weekend at the National Western Complex. See top cowboys and cowgirls show off their skills in bareback riding, barrel racing, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping. There will also be live music, a fashion showcase, mutton bustin’ and several social events. It’s all happening Friday and Saturday. Even info. and tickets can be found here .

3. Earth Day? At Garden of the Gods? We’re in!

Head to Garden of the Gods this Saturday to celebrate their 25 th annual Earth Day celebration. There will be fun, interact active and educational booths, American Indian dance performances, live animals, sub observation, science and much more. More info. can be found here .

4. Into cosplay? You’ll want to head to the Colorado Anime Fest

The Colorado Anime Fest is returning to the Denver Marriott Tech Center to celebrate another year of all-things anime! There will be an AMV contest, an anime bar, a costume and cosplay contest, a manga library, panels and much more. Ticket and event scheduled can be found here . Please note: People attending must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask to attend.

5. Celebrate children during the Día del Niño event at the Denver Public Library

The Denver Public Library invites you to celebrate Día del Niño, a celebration that originated in Mexico and dates back to 1925. There will be kindness rock painting, a piñata making workshop and much more. For the full list of events and schedule, click here .

6. The Butterfly Pavilion’s Family Nature Club is hosting workshops for the whole family

Head to the Butterfly Pavilion’s Family Nature Club to learn more about Earth Day: Why do we celebrate Earth? How did this celebration come about? Tickets and info. can be found here .

7. Looking for a fun Easter event? Head to Zuma’s Rescue Ranch

Grab your spring baskets and hunt around Zuma’s Rescue Ranch for eggs, treats, and take some pictures with their herd. Enjoy equine demonstrations and costumes from the kids in their riding academy. Tickets are $25 for a family of 4. More info and tickets can be found here .

