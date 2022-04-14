Guilderland Public Library news: Discovery of a Masterpiece

W hile Curator of Collections Mallory Mortillaro was cataloging artwork housed inside the Hartley Dodge Memorial in Madison, NJ, she uncovered a masterpiece that had been lost to the art world since the 1930s. Following a year of research, the piece was authenticated as an official work by Auguste Rodin. On Monday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m., Mallory will share how a simple project evolved into one of the biggest art finds in recent history. Please register on the Events tab of our website for the link to this presentation.

Board Candidates

Last call for Board candidates to submit their paperwork! The Guilderland Public Library Board of Trustees currently has four open seats for 2022: two five-year terms; and two one-year terms. Eligible candidates must be U.S. citizens, Guilderland Central School District residents, and at least 18 years of age. Completed paperwork is due by Monday, April 18 for the GPL board candidate and budget vote on Tuesday, May 17. For more information, please request an information packet at our circulation desk, or go to: https://bit.ly/GPL2022BoardCandidates.

Computer Coaching

Coach Robin has a couple appointments open this month to meet with you virtually Monday, April 18 or 25, at 6:30 p.m. to cover tips and tricks on your Apple device, or walk you through the Learning Express tool on our website to craft a winning résumé. Reserve your customized session on the Events tab of our website.

Keeping the

Pine Bush healthy

Did you know that Pine Bush right here in Guilderland is one of the last remaining inland pine barrens in the world? It’s a place of special ecological significance, as well as great beauty. Part of its maintenance requires “prescribed fires” – planned burns that help improve ecosystem health and reduce wildfire risk. Leading up to Earth Day on April 22, learn more about it with an informative virtual presentation on Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. by Neil A. Gifford, Conservation Director, Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission, followed by a Q & A session. Please register on the Events tab of our website.

Earth Day Activities

Looking for ideas on how to best care for our planet in your own backyard? Check out https://guilderlandlibrary.org/earthday2022. You’ll find a list of 25 things individuals and families can do, recommended Earth Day reads, and links to further information. We’ll also be streaming a selection of webinars from earthday.org on Friday, April 22, 10 am. to 2:00 p.m. Find out how you can make a positive difference for our environment.