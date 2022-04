This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, an expanded child tax credit for 2021 boosted the amount that eligible families can receive -- from a previous level of $2,000 for each child to $3,600 for children under 6 or $3,000 for kids 6 to 17. The expanded credit also created monthly advance payments up to $300 for each child that went to parents between July and December 2021.

